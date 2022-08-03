High School Football sees a lot of preparation long before the start of official pratice

Read on www.i70sports.com
i70sports.com
Vandals Football gets ready for first day of practice on Monday, get an early start
The Vandals will crank it up for the upcoming football season when practice officially begins on Monday morning. The IHSA puts in many restrictions on practices to make sure players do stay safe and Vandals Coach Jason Clay says that is definitely something he puts thought into, as well. The...
KREX
Connor Bell – Rising Star at Montrose High School
Connor Bell is one of only two Colorado High School Student-Athletes that was selected for the National High School Academic All-American award. Connor ranked 9th out of 329 students in his junior year. His weighted GPA is 4.119 and his unweighted GPA is 3.976.
Successful Midlands high school baseball coach leaving for college job
Banks Faulkner led Blythewood to a school-record 30 victories and a trip to the 5A Upper State finals this year.
