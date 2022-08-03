ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Daily Mail

Travel hell continues as American Airlines passengers endure five hour delay only to be kicked off plane 20 minutes after they boarded because crew had hit time limit

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that she and other travelers were forced to vacate a plane set to take off because the pilots had reached a cap on their flying time - all after enduring a five hour delay. The incident, which occurred Saturday at in North Carolina's Charlotte...
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
AOL Corp

Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
CNBC

These credit cards make flying easier by including lounge access and credits for expedited airport security

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It's been a rough year for domestic and international travelers. Marred by issues related to understaffing, many airlines have found themselves in a precarious position — in this case, not having enough planes and crew members to accommodate so many travelers — leading to lots and lots of flights cancellations.
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
