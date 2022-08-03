Read on www.travelawaits.com
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Family flying American Airlines claims they were asked to pay $30K after airline changed their flight to another country
A family alleges American Airlines tried to force them to pay roughly $30,000 to change their itinerary after the airline switched the family's return ticket to leave from an airport in another country, according to a complaint filed by the family with the Department of Transportation and American Airlines. Sam...
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Here's how much money you're entitled to if an airline bumps you from an oversold flight
Federal regulations say you could be entitled to up to $1,550 if an airline bumps you from a flight.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Air Canada Passenger Brought Suitcase On Board And It Got Lost After Being Checked
As the summer of ‘travel hell’ continues, there have been more and more stories of lost luggage. To avoid fees and the insanity at baggage claim, a passenger tried to take her bag on board an Air Canada flight. Due to space issues, staff said she would need to check the bag. She agreed, but the bag was lost in transit.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
An airline passenger with a lung-condition was forced to walk after waiting 30 minutes for wheelchair support at Las Vegas Airport
A man with a lung condition had to walk after waiting 30 minutes for airport wheelchair support. Donald Willis told the Wall Street Journal he had to stop four or five times to use his inhaler. Disabled fliers have reported long waits and lost wheelchairs amid a summer of travel...
Travel hell continues as American Airlines passengers endure five hour delay only to be kicked off plane 20 minutes after they boarded because crew had hit time limit
An American Airlines passenger has revealed that she and other travelers were forced to vacate a plane set to take off because the pilots had reached a cap on their flying time - all after enduring a five hour delay. The incident, which occurred Saturday at in North Carolina's Charlotte...
Qantas loses a woman's luggage and after she replaced the necessities the airline slugs her for excess baggage on way home: 'I will never travel with them again ever'
A woman has vowed to never fly with Qantas again after the airline lost her baggage for a week before charging her $380 in excess luggage fees on the return trip. Corrine Olsen and her husband Peter travelled from Sydney to Denpasar Airport in Bali, on July 2. However, a...
Video shows airline passengers crawling through conveyor belt entrance at one of the UK's busiest airports after waiting 90 minutes for their luggage
Footage on the UK's Dispatches TV show reveals angry airline customers climbing through the conveyor belt and confronting airport baggage handlers.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
A woman who went on her first vacation outside the US says an airline lost her luggage for a month: 'It was nowhere to be found'
Jacqueline Hodge's luggage didn't arrive in the Dominican Republic for her week-long vacation. Instead, her bag arrived after she left.
See inside the 4-seat electric flying taxi that could be shuttling passengers between airports and city centers by 2026
Airlines are betting big on eVTOLs, with Embraer's Eve winning 1,900 orders. Here's what the flying taxis could look like.
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers
Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
These credit cards make flying easier by including lounge access and credits for expedited airport security
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It's been a rough year for domestic and international travelers. Marred by issues related to understaffing, many airlines have found themselves in a precarious position — in this case, not having enough planes and crew members to accommodate so many travelers — leading to lots and lots of flights cancellations.
