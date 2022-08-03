Illini Football preparing for start of 2022 season and deciding on their QB

Read on www.i70sports.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Big Ten basketball: Projecting the 2022-23 All-Conference selections
"Unknown" might be the best word to describe the Big Ten ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nationally, Indiana has been regarded as the favorite. Whether that's right or not is still undetermined. But when a team who barely snuck into the NCAA Tournament before being trounced by St. Mary's in the Round of 64 is the so-called Big Ten favorite, it shows how much change has really occurred throughout the league.
Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state
Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next. London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a...
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Payton Thorne says Michigan State lifted its expectations following 2021 season
Payton Thorne is expecting big things as Michigan State prepares for the 2022 season. According to the Spartan QB, that’s one thing that has changed for this team since entering 2021. After winning 11 games last year and competing for a B1G title, expectations are high for this team.
Counting down six 2024 defensive linemen the Buckeyes could land
The Buckeyes filled their 2022 defensive line needs with a very good group of four signees, three defensive end/edge types in Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor on the outside and Hero Kanu at tackle. At this point the Buckeyes have one 2023 defensive end who could also see time at tackle in Jason Moore and one 2023 defensive tackle in Will Smith.
Loy and Wiltfong: New Crystal Ball Pick for Notre Dame
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is a tool recruiting analysts use to show the pulse of a recruitment. What school is the team to beat right now? Where is a prospect going to eventually land? The Crystal Ball is a good tool to use to keep an eye on where things are headed for a particular talent.
Mel Tucker sees recruiting opportunity in adding USC, UCLA to Big Ten
INDIANAPOLIS — The June 30 ground-shaking announcement that the Big Ten had plucked Pac-12 legacy institutions USC and UCLA was immediately followed by a tangled web of questions, from the existential (“Is this the beginning of the end of college football as we know it?”), to the pragmatic (“The tennis team is going to have to travel how far?”) to the self-indulgent (“How soon can I buy tickets for USC at Spartan Stadium?”).
Michigan football trending for 2023 tight end
Michigan football already has one tight end committed to the 2023 class in Oswego (Ill.) three-star Deakon Tonielli. But it appears that the Wolverines aren’t quite done yet. During the maize and blue’s big visit weekend last week, the BBQ at the Big House, they hosted a three-star athlete...
Cornelius Johnson enters senior season as a leader in Michigan WR room
Cornelius Johnson led the Michigan football team in both receptions and yards in 2021, and he returns for his senior season as a leader of a deep receiver corps. “I’m trying to be particularly close with everybody,” he said during the program’s trip around the state. He roomed with freshman Darrius Clemons for a portion of their travels and says he bonded with everybody in his position group.
