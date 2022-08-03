Read on munciejournal.com
Tickets to Orchestra Indiana’s 2022-2023 Season Go On Sale on August 8th
Season highlights include Holst’s “The Planets” with NASA visuals projected above the stage, The Three Phantoms, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s shimmering Scheherazade. MUNCIE, IN – Orchestra Indiana has announced that individual concert tickets to its 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, August 8th. Tickets start at just $20, are available online any time at www.orchestraindiana.org, or through the Emens Auditorium Box Office. The Emens Box Office is open from 10am – 3pm weekdays (expanding to 5pm on August 15), and patrons may also purchase by phone at (765) 285-1539 or in person at 1800 West Riverside Avenue.
Muncie Poet Named to ‘Indiana Authors Awards’ Shortlist of 40 Best Books
INDIANAPOLIS—Mark Neely of Muncie has been named to the Indiana Authors Awards for the book Ticker. The book was nominated in the Poetry category, one of eight literary categories where awards will be given. Winners will be announced on Aug. 24, 2022. Ticker, follows the life of its main...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
MuncieArts to Present ‘Making Public Art Work’, a Two-day Professional Practice Seminar for Artists
MUNCIE, IN—This month, MuncieArts (munciearts.org) will present a special two-day professional practice seminar for artists who would like to expand their creative practice into working in public art. “Making Public Art Work” will be held on Aug. 13 and 14 at Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, with a virtual keynote lecture by Kristen Giannantonio from the Monument Lab (Philadelphia) on Friday, Aug.12 at 6 p.m..
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Top 7 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | Aug. 5-7
July 29 – Aug. 21 | Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Related Article: How to Save Money at the Indiana State Fair – 5 Ways to Save Big.
6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
Noblesville company strikes deal with Sam’s Club
When Jennifer Wiese started baking healthy snacks in her kitchen in 2008, she had no idea that the endeavor would eventually lead to a deal with Sam’s Club and Walmart. Her company, Bee Free, recently received a “golden ticket” at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call. The...
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Soup Crawl Returns for 10th Annual Event on October 6th During Artswalk
MUNCIE, IN—PrimeTrust Federal Credit Union and Second Harvest Food Bank invite you to the tenth annual Soup Crawl. Held in downtown Muncie, on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, tickets are available now. Tickets are being sold online at curehunger.org/soupcrawl. Soup Crawl is a fun and...
Battle over life and death leads to strong bond between Fishers father and son
FISHERS, Ind. — A bond between a Fishers man and his son is like no other as that bond was made stronger with a battle over life or death. Giovani Galvez said his son, Levi, has been through a lot. Levi's home for more than half of his life has been at Riley Hospital for Children as he battled leukemia.
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Remains found in Miami County are those of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin missing from Kokomo since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police confirmed remains found in rural Miami County in July are those of missing 18-year-old Karena McClerkin. The Kokomo teenager had been missing since October 2016. In July, police arrested 57-year-old Flint Vincent Farmer in connection with her murder. The investigation found McClerkin was last...
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
Entitled Housewife demands White Claw, shows off high kicks
INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already. The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm, bossing around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake). She limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high-kicked for the camera.
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
