Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. A ‘broken’ food system and a hunger gender disparity. Global hunger levels are rising, and the food security gap between women and men continues to widen, a new UN report warns. Nearly 10 percent of the world’s population – more than 800 million people – were hit by hunger last year, according to the annual State of Food Security and Nutrition report. There has been a backslide during the COVID-19 pandemic – the proportion of people affected by hunger had been about 8 percent and holding in 2019. The gender gap is also expanding: A greater proportion of women than men went hungry last year. The report doesn’t factor in the strains on the global food system caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The climate crisis, conflict, economic shocks, and inequality are threatening global goals to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030. The sobering stats are a reminder to address a “broken” food system, said Hanna Saarinen of the anti-poverty NGO Oxfam. “It is easy to blame today’s food crisis on the war in Ukraine, but a longstanding political failure to address how we feed all the people in the world has made our food system susceptible to fragility and failure,” she added.

ADVOCACY ・ 28 DAYS AGO