What it takes to build a pediatric weight management program

WebMD
Many Saw 'Meaningful' Weight Loss from 12-Week Online Program
Aug. 2, 2022 – People lost a “clinically meaningful” percentage of body weight 12 weeks after starting a fully automated online program developed by researchers at Brown University. Primary care doctors offered the free obesity treatment program during routine care. Each week, people reported weight changes and...
The One Supplement Cardiologists Swear By For A Healthier Heart Over 50
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 30, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predispos...
If Walking Is the Only Exercise You Do, Is That Enough to Stay Healthy?
Working from home means Americans are more sedentary than ever. All that time spent sitting down can have repercussions, from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The good news is that taking a walk can offset those health problems. “If walking is all someone does, it could be sufficient,” Melody...
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline -- unveiled Monday and already stirring up controversy -- urges clinicians to discuss obesity prevention strategies with all female patients ages 40 to 60, even if they are not overweight. The clinical guideline, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
healio.com
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty induces, maintains weight loss in mild, moderate obesity
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty safely induced and maintained weight loss and improved metabolic comorbidities in patients with class 1 and class 2 obesity, according to research published in The Lancet. “Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a procedure that is performed through the mouth with an endoscope to reduce the size of...
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Many of us have ideas on the best way to diet, sleep and exercise that experts say don't pass the sniff test. See if your belief is one of them.
KevinMD.com
Physician success is a team sport, so why are you on the field alone?
Go back to the dugout and rally your team. Create your rules of engagement. The structure and hierarchy of medicine teach doctors to compete with one another. From the beginning, we’re told there are a finite number of acceptance letters sent to aspiring physicians. In medical school, we compete for one of a limited number of slots in highly selective and competitive training programs. And as attendings, we have our eye out for the next ideal position.
Weight Management 101: How to Calculate Macros
It’s often said that you are what you eat. The food you consume essentially becomes part of you at a cellular level, and it has a profound effect on how you look and feel. A good diet that provides your body with the nutrients it needs will make reaching your fitness goals easier.
belmarrahealth.com
Intermittent Fasting Could Help Manage Blood Sugar in Diabetics
New research has found that intermittent fasting (IF), a popular eating style, may help people with type-2 diabetes better control their blood sugar. The study found that people with diabetes who restricted their eating to a daily 10-hour window had blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whatever they pleased.
Medical News Today
What is the chemical structure of cholesterol?
Cholesterol comprises carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. It is a waxy, fatty substance that is solid and white or light yellow. means that cholesterol cannot mix well with water, meaning it cannot travel through the bloodstream unless it combines with proteins. The combination of proteins with cholesterol is called lipoproteins. Cholesterol...
This Ab Stimulator Can Help Amplify Your Workouts
Get a quick burst of work right at the core of your body.
KevinMD.com
Student advocacy through the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA)
“Nerves ablaze, my voice cracked as I ended my remarks outlining the need for equitable data collection. I leaned towards the screen, adjusted my eyeline to make eye contact, and asked Representative Thomas Suozzi to support The Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act. Representative Suozzi paused for a second, appeared to think over, or perhaps through the points of my argument–and then responded resolutely with, ‘I will cosign that bill.’ As I looked across the boxes on my screen, I saw the gleaming faces of my peers. Just as it did then, and as it has for countless of my peers since, involvement in the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) Advocacy Day showed me the difference that medical student voices make.”
Healthline
How a Potassium-Rich Diet Can Help Women Improve Their Heart Health
Researchers say eating a potassium-rich diet can help improve heart health, especially for women. They say a diet high in potassium, among other things, helps reduce sodium levels in the blood. Experts say foods rich in potassium include bananas, potatoes, beans, and spinach. They say you can maintain good heart...
Oral-Care Probiotics for Your Mouth: A New Route to Health
You may know that the health of your mouth can affect your health overall; and you’ve surely heard the recommendations for taking care of your teeth from the time you were a toddler! But there’s an important way to take care of your teeth and gums that you may not have heard about: oral-care probiotics.
Shiver Yourself Thin: Cold Exposure A Possible Solution To Lose Weight Without Dieting
Obesity is an American epidemic. More than 40 percent of Americans are obese. This is not an ideal situation since obesity is a harbinger of coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and some types of cancer. Now, Harvard scientists have found a possible solution to break down that extra body fat.
KevinMD.com
The patient I cannot help and a gun
The words come from a patient I have no prayer of helping. He has had decades of back pain. He has had several surgeries, injections, hardware in, hardware out, but nothing has helped. He is unable to work. His struggle with back pain has ruined relationships, ruined his financial stability, ruined his mental health. His goals and mine are aligned. We both want to make his life better. Unfortunately, I have no operation to offer. His pain has become like a cancer. It’s incurable. It’s invasive. It’s terminal. His words echo in my head after learning about Dr. Preston Phillips, murdered by a patient suffering ongoing back pain after surgery. The patient I cannot help presents many challenges to me as a neurosurgeon. Murder was not one I had seriously considered.
What parents can do to protect kids from heart disease
The consequences of heart disease often don't show up until someone is well into adulthood. Why should busy parents be thinking about it in their kids?. "Because it's probably way easier to prevent the development of cardiac risk factors than to try and get rid of them once they've developed," said Dr. Sarah de Ferranti, a pediatric cardiologist at Boston Children's Hospital. "Prevention really is key."
TODAY.com
What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss
Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
What Is The Mayr Method Diet? We Asked Registered Dietitians
Whether it’s being used or praised by celebrities like Rebel Wilson or by TikTokers/ health gurus, many of us have likely heard of the Mayr Method diet. We checked in with registered dietitians and health experts to learn more about its history...
