What it takes to build a pediatric weight management program

The words come from a patient I have no prayer of helping. He has had decades of back pain. He has had several surgeries, injections, hardware in, hardware out, but nothing has helped. He is unable to work. His struggle with back pain has ruined relationships, ruined his financial stability, ruined his mental health. His goals and mine are aligned. We both want to make his life better. Unfortunately, I have no operation to offer. His pain has become like a cancer. It’s incurable. It’s invasive. It’s terminal. His words echo in my head after learning about Dr. Preston Phillips, murdered by a patient suffering ongoing back pain after surgery. The patient I cannot help presents many challenges to me as a neurosurgeon. Murder was not one I had seriously considered.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO