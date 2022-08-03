Prosecutors take extra steps to protect witnesses from traumatic Parkland school shooting evidence

Read on www.wlrn.org
Prosecution rests its case against Parkland school shooter
The prosecution rested its case against the confessed Parkland shooter on Thursday, after jurors visited the school building where the massacre happened on Feb. 14, 2018 — and heard from loved ones of those who were murdered there. Stepping inside the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,...
State wraps case against Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
MIAMI - Amid a day of emotionally draining testimony prosecutors hit a pivotal moment. "Your honor the state rests," said veteran prosecutor Mike Satz. The state wrapped up their case against the confessed Parkland shooter.Before the state rested, with tears streaming down her face, the mother of Peter Wang held his picture for the jury to see. With her niece translating for her, she said even 4 years later, she can't accept that he's gone. "Peter was the perfect son. Everyone told me I was so lucky to have him. He was goofy, respectful, outgoing and a quality of giving that leaves...
Parkland jury follows killer’s path through high school crime scene
Jurors in the Parkland mass shooting trial retraced the path of the confessed gunman Thursday morning through the hallways and stairwells of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, an exercise the prosecution says was necessary to truly understand the crime that was committed and the terror experienced by the victims. The seven women and five men who are sitting on the jury, as well as 10 ...
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Parkland School Shooting Victim Lives On In the Metaverse
Cut down by several shots, Joaquin Oliver died in the hallway of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He would’ve turned 22 on Thursday, so his parents are throwing him a party in the metaverse. Patricia and Manuel Oliver said it's a unique way to get their gun safety message to the millions of teenagers and young adults who use the Roblox gaming platform.
Parkland school shooter’s defense attorneys wipe away tears after grieving father testifies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two of the assistant public defenders working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life dabbed their eyes with white tissues on Tuesday as grieving parents read their victim statements in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defenders Tamara Curtis and Attorney Nawal Najet Bashiman, who...
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 10: 'In an instant, she was gone,' victim's mom says
FORT LAUDERDALE — Tuesday marks the 10th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. For two weeks, jurors have heard testimony from teachers and students who survived the shooting; from...
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
Parkland commission members say changes to 911 system, threat assessments needed to improve safety
More than four years after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, concerns with how 911 calls are handled in Broward County have still not been addressed, officials told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission this week. An investigation by the commission determined that the county’s fragmented emergency...
Murder suspect Aiden Fucci’s lawyer asks to delay trial until next year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 7. Fifteen-year-old Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Bailey, was back in court today. His lawyer asked for the trial date to be moved to next year.
Coral Springs Substance Abuse Worker Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme
A substance abuse treatment professional from Coral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in a bribery conspiracy, federal court records show. Shannel Escoffery, 34, of West Sample Road, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy in Fort Lauderdale federal court, along with her co-conspirator, Alexandra Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, the records show.
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to the school district. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the...
NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman
A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
‘Selfless Service’: Retired Coral Springs Police K-9 Dies
A longtime Coral Springs Police dog has died, the department said. K-9 Cesar, a German Shepard who served on the police force from 2012 until 2020, was just 13 months old when the department assigned him a partner in Officer Timothy Coker. Police did not say how the retired K-9 died.
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake
A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police.
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child.
