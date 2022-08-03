Prosecutors take extra steps to protect witnesses from traumatic Parkland school shooting evidence

MIAMI - Amid a day of emotionally draining testimony prosecutors hit a pivotal moment. "Your honor the state rests," said veteran prosecutor Mike Satz. The state wrapped up their case against the confessed Parkland shooter.Before the state rested, with tears streaming down her face, the mother of Peter Wang held his picture for the jury to see. With her niece translating for her, she said even 4 years later, she can't accept that he's gone. "Peter was the perfect son. Everyone told me I was so lucky to have him. He was goofy, respectful, outgoing and a quality of giving that leaves...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO