Chamber Member Spotlight: Photographer John Robson Captures the Essence of Northern Colorado

Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
This Is Colorado's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer
If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
lyonsrecorder.org
History: Black Bear Inn, 35 years of 4-star food
The Black Bear Inn was Lyons one and only award-winning, fine dining restaurant, known for its European menu. Today people know the building and the tall “bear motif sign” as a large quilting shop. While the Wyppler’s ran the restaurant for 35 years, the building began as a touristy gift shop, then was a lunch counter for a while, and was finally remodeled in 1973 by George and Franziska Stein into a quality restaurant. The couple also established the name and German cuisine.
303magazine.com
Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival
Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer. The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
K99 Presents Aaron Watson at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre
Singer and songwriter, Aaron Watson, is coming to Northern Colorado to kick off Labor Day Weekend at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue. Aaron Watson with Shovelin Stone will take the stage at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre on Friday, September 2. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at just $30.
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop
I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Too Busy for the Car Dealership? You Need JJ Vlahos
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you're looking for a car but don't want to spend time hopping from dealership to dealership, then you need to contact JJ Vlahos. Vlahos is an independent auto broker with Centennial Leasing &...
Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado
A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
Westminster Police Department is currently responding after threats were made at the campus of Front Range Community College located in Westminster.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
du.edu
DU Field Notes: Thrifting on South Broadway
If you believe the motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” then thrifting is for you. You can find great deals at a thrift store that won’t break the bank. Plus, by donating more and thrifting more often, you will help the environment by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.
secretdenver.com
The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food
Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
Family Resource Fair to Fight Homelessness Happening in Fort Collins
Non-profit organization Homeward Alliance (HA) will be hosting a Family Resource Fair August 20 from 9-11:30am at Lifespring Covenant Church in Loveland, CO. The fair will provide services to individuals and families who are facing homelessness in Larimer County. This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with HA Executive Director,...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
