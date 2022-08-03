ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County mother, daughter found dead inside home after deputies shoot, kill suspect

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead after a police shooting in Hall County on Tuesday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies fatally shot 51-year-old Thang Duc Doan after they say he killed a mother and daughter.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained video shot by a neighbor that shows Hall County deputies showing up at Long Creek drive in Buford just after 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check that turned violent.

A picture shows deputies with vests, helmets and guns waiting outside the home.

They say they met Doan armed with a knife and deputies shot and killed him when he became aggressive at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

From there, they say they discovered the bodies of a mother and daughter inside the home.

Deputies identified the victims as Kim Nguyen, 42, and Lam-Ahn Tran, 18.

Neighbors told Johnson that Nguyen owned a nail salon in Gainesville and that her ex-husband became worried about her and his daughter and asked for a welfare check.

They say Doan shot by deputies lived at the home with the mother and daughter and knew the victims.

One neighbor told Johnson that he didn’t think Doan -- believed to be a boyfriend of the mother -- was capable of murder.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Georgia of Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting while the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the murders.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say Police say the man was inside Wilson Mill Park when he was shot several times and killed.

