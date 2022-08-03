Read on www.cryptonewsz.com
TechCrunch
Former Palantir engineers raise $20M to simplify web3 tooling
Kurtosis, a crypto-focused developer tool system, has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue. Investors in the round include Coinbase Ventures, the Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC and angel investor Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO and founder of Datadog, among others. The round comes about one year after its $2.5 million seed round in August 2021, which was led by Signalfire, with participation from Hustlefund, Alchemy Ventures, Figment and NEAR protocol’s co-founder Illia Polosukhin.
cryptonewsz.com
Klex Finance Deploys Testnet in Readiness for Klaytn Launch
The countdown to Klex’s mainnet launch is on. On August 2, the Krew-incubated project invited the public to put its testnet through its paces, including smart contract interaction, ahead of an alpha release. The mainnet is expected to go live shortly after that, bringing Balancer-style portfolio management to the Klaytn network.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitpanda Adds Five New Coins to Its Existing Collection to Stake
Based out of Vienna, Austria, Bitpanda, a top-notch cryptocurrency broker, was established in 2014. The main focus was to be of service to traders buying and selling bitcoins, along with their other prime digital assets. At the time they were setting things up, dealing in cryptocurrencies was indeed an uphill...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
cryptonewsz.com
DFK Chain Now Supports ETH, Plans to Add ETH Pairs Soon
DeFi Kingdoms published a blog post to announce its support for ETH on the network in partnership with Synapse. DFK Chain is now planning to add a few ETH pairs along with the JEWEL-USDC pair on the network. The JEWEL-USDC pair will enable the users to access more accurate pricing...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Fast Company
5 steps to building and implementing AI solutions
Most businesses are able to recognize when they have a challenge that artificial intelligence (AI) can solve. However, when they move on to planning and implementation, they often fail to get their AI solution off the ground quickly. When trying to solve any problem with AI, it’s important to consider guidelines, resources, tools, and partners that can help bring such a solution to life.
cryptonewsz.com
Understanding Both Sides Of The Crypto Coin
Crypto is an asset class that forces a new set of considerations on all participants. Viewed as a financial symbol, it looks like anything else with a price chart. Consider it a social technology; some could justifiably regard it as an existential threat to what we call “business as usual”. As a market data provider here at dxFeed, we think the point is that what makes crypto so interesting is also what has historically been such an obstacle for corporate entities and regulators alike.
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands Help Highstreet Redefine Metaverse Life Through Home Sales
A partnership between Animoca Brands and Highstreet World, the top retail-focused metaverse currently being developed as an MMORPG, will result in the “Initial Home Offering” (IHO) of 5,000 futuristic All-Terrain Trailers. Highstreet users will be able to buy these residences, representing the next development in the formation of...
ZDNet
Singapore maritime industry sees through AR glasses in 5G boost
Smart glasses that are powered by augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies are being used to facilitate site inspection and remote monitoring in a new pilot at Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M). Running on M1's 5G network, the project is part of a government grant to drive the commercialisation and adoption of 5G applications.
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth.
Panther III – High-Performing DPU Storage Accelerator – Recognized as Best of Show Winner
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced it was recognized as a Flash Memory Summit 2022 Best of Show winner. MaxLinear won for Panther III, their next-generation storage accelerator that sets a new standard for this technology and can transform enterprise and hyperscale data centers.
cryptonewsz.com
Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour
Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These transformative growth stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
