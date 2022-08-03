Crypto is an asset class that forces a new set of considerations on all participants. Viewed as a financial symbol, it looks like anything else with a price chart. Consider it a social technology; some could justifiably regard it as an existential threat to what we call “business as usual”. As a market data provider here at dxFeed, we think the point is that what makes crypto so interesting is also what has historically been such an obstacle for corporate entities and regulators alike.

