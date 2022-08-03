Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery

Read on k923.fm
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
KETV.com
Autopsies find 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
ANKENY, Iowa — Autopsies find three family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled. Investigators found Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula, dead in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22. Their 9-year-old son escaped. The Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
Radio Iowa
Person of interest in Des Moines murder case may be in Cedar Rapids
Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police make arrest after robbery, standoff
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, August 3rd, at approximately 6:04 pm, Iowa City made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 6 East and South Riverside Drive. The driver, 41-year-old Rick L. Wappler, indicated he was armed with a knife. Wappler reportedly fled the scene in the vehicle...
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD Officers named in July 30 Officer involved shooting
On Friday the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released the names of the Cedar Rapids Police Officers involved in the July 30, 2022 shooting of Brandon Lee Nelson. Officer Matthew Jenatscheck, a twenty-six (26) law enforcement veteran and has been employed with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for one year.
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
kwayradio.com
Teen Arrested with Gun
According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, a Waterloo teen has been detained after police found him carrying a stolen handgun Tuesday. Police were investigating an ongoing drug and firearm case shortly after noon Tuesday when they attempted to stop Montavious Kentrell Saffold in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
Five people arrested in money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a money laundering scheme between Black Hawk County and Mexico. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and several other agencies arrested five people in the course of a two-year investigation. Those arrested were Richard, Mohorne,...
kwayradio.com
Trailer Fire in Cedar Falls
Thursday at 5:57 PM, Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a residential fire at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Dispatch received multiple calls that the trailer was on fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to flames and smoke showing from the trailer. Fire crews forced entry into the residence and a search confirmed that no one was present inside. The fire crews then quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries during the incident and no one was home at the time of the fire. It is believed that the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical components.
Waterloo Residents Arrested in Connection to Mexican Drug Cartel
In movies or TV shows like Narcos, Breaking Bad, or Ozark, involvement with drug cartels in far off lands like Mexico seems to be something that only happens in the movies or other parts of the United States. Never do we think about any sort of entanglement between these criminals and the people of Iowa -- let alone the Cedar Valley.
2 suspects charged with murdering Benton County woman
Two people have been charged in with murder in the July death of 58-year-old Jodie Bevans, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jodie's stepdaughter, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans, on Wednesday. Officials...
KCJJ
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
KCJJ
North Liberty man allegedly refused to let female passenger leave his car after giving her a ride
A North Liberty man has been arrested after allegedly giving a woman a ride last month and refusing to stop to let her out. According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred the evening of July 28th around 10:45. A North Liberty police officer observed a white truck drive by her at the intersection of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965. The passenger door was open, and as it started to close was opened again and again. A woman inside was reportedly screaming.
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
KWQC
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Thursday in Eldridge, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker southbound Highway 61 at 2:03 p.m....
KCRG.com
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
