Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game battle tonight in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Washington has struggled to say the least, as their 36-71 record is comfortably the worst in the […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ricketts Continues Hot Start to Phillies Career
The Philadelphia Phillies seventh round pick is off to a blistering start in Clearwater.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Kyle Gibson dominates Nationals in Phillies’ victory
J.T. Realmuto homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson tossed eight strong innings to lift the
NBC Sports
González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers
For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
NBC Sports
Even Gabe Kapler's first ejection wasn't enough to fire up the Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler has spent a lot of time this season preaching the importance of keeping your cool. Carlos Rodón has been his best player, but at times after Rodón's emotion has shown on the field, Kapler has talked about how it's important to conserve that energy for the mound.
Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line
Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.
30 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dont’a Hightower
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in 30 days, so let's look at the career of a legendary Bama linebacker, Dont'a Hightower.
