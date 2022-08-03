ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game battle tonight in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Washington has struggled to say the least, as their 36-71 record is comfortably the worst in the […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
NBC Sports

González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers

For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Confident in Ability of This Year’s Offensive Line

Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.
