Nick Saban took time after the team's first practice on Thursday to speak with media about how his team looks heading into the 2022 college football season. The coach opened by talking about the importance of good nutritional and lifestyle habits for the players off the field in order to succeed in practice before moving on to a variety of topics, including one position group that has been at the forefront of fans' minds this offseason: the offensive line.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO