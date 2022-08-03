ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: RCR announcement a sign of things to come?

Richard Childress Racing confirmed that Austin Hill is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday. After hinting at a big announcement pertaining to their NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup last week, Richard Childress Racing revealed the news on Tuesday when they confirmed that Austin Hill is set to drive a third entry for the team in this Sunday afternoon’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rad#Torque#Mooresville#Nhra Rookie#Pacific Raceways#Kb Racing#Sadie Lsb#Pro Stock
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. He said his vision and hearing “are still not 100% to drive.” Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. “I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.” Busch later posted a video of him at Wednesday night’s Charlotte FC soccer game, where he said doctors had encouraged him to seek stimulation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84

Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy