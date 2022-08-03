ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic not in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Kelenic is being replaced in center field by Sam Haggerty versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 109 plate appearances this season, Kelenic has a .131 batting average with a .495 OPS, 4 home...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Angels starting Mickey Moniak in center field on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will operate in center field after Magneuris Sierra was shifted to left and Jo Adell was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Moniak to score...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Dietrich among five minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

Former major league infielder Derek Dietrich was one of five minor leaguers suspended on Friday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Dietrich, who plays for the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for the stimulant 1,4-dimethylpentylamine. Dietrich,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Rojas sent to Angels' bench on Friday night

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is not starting in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rojas will take a seat after Phil Gosselin was named Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 19 batted balls this season, Rojas has recorded a 5.3% barrel rate and a .204...
MLB
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
SEATTLE, WA
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

