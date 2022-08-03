Arrowheadlines: Mike Rose named the UDFA with the best chance of making the Chiefs’ roster

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO