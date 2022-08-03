Arrowheadlines: Mike Rose named the UDFA with the best chance of making the Chiefs’ roster

Read on bvmsports.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Shannon Sharpe Names NFL's Best Non-QB Player Ever
Like most NFL conversations, the all-time great discussion inevitably revolves around quarterbacks. Tom Brady may be running away with the G.O.A.T. label, but who's the best NFL player ever when removing the most important position?. Shannon Sharpe struggled between two choices before picking a legendary wide receiver during Wednesday's Undisputed.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday
The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
Yardbarker
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
Highlights From Packers Family Night
Here is the Play of the Day, Player of the Day, depth chart notes and other highlights from Packers Family Night, the ninth practice of training camp.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 3, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals signed OT DJ Humphries to a three year 66.8 million dollar extension. Browns are worked out DE Chris Odom, WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Tae Harris, WR Juwan Green, DB John Brannon, DB Davin Bellamy, DB Lavert Hill, and WR Emeka Emezie. Browns signed WR Daylen Baldwin. Browns waived S...
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
TE Zach Ertz, WR Antoine Wesley, CB Marco Wilson, TE Trey McBride dealing with injuries
The Arizona Cardinals have their toughest week of training camp this week and it is showing as there have been a few injuries. With six straight days of practice and no game at the end of the week, it is a big week for conditioning. A few notable Cardinals players...
Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat This Season
The 25-year-old broke multiple franchise records in 2021
NBC Sports
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp
The San Francisco 49ers finished third in the NFC West in 2021 but came within a field goal of representing its conference in the Super Bowl. Despite the success, head coach Kyle Shanahan is preparing a 49ers roster to support new starting quarterback Trey Lance, who has just 178 NFL snaps under his belt. The […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player
Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
NBC Sports
When does the 2022 NFL season start?
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
