ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Arrowheadlines: Mike Rose named the UDFA with the best chance of making the Chiefs’ roster

bvmsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bvmsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Names NFL's Best Non-QB Player Ever

Like most NFL conversations, the all-time great discussion inevitably revolves around quarterbacks. Tom Brady may be running away with the G.O.A.T. label, but who's the best NFL player ever when removing the most important position?. Shannon Sharpe struggled between two choices before picking a legendary wide receiver during Wednesday's Undisputed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update

A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 3, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals signed OT DJ Humphries to a three year 66.8 million dollar extension. Browns are worked out DE Chris Odom, WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Tae Harris, WR Juwan Green, DB John Brannon, DB Davin Bellamy, DB Lavert Hill, and WR Emeka Emezie. Browns signed WR Daylen Baldwin. Browns waived S...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derrick Rose
NBC Sports

Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut

The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice

LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp

The San Francisco 49ers finished third in the NFC West in 2021 but came within a field goal of representing its conference in the Super Bowl. Despite the success, head coach Kyle Shanahan is preparing a 49ers roster to support new starting quarterback Trey Lance, who has just 178 NFL snaps under his belt. The […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out in 49ers 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Chiefs#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

When does the 2022 NFL season start?

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy