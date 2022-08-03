Read on www.investorsobserver.com
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon. "The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75...
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher
U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
pulse2.com
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish lower after volatile trading session
Stocks finished lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session that saw the Nasdaq gain over 1% at its highs and the Dow ultimately lose more than 1%. When the closing bell rang on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 0.66%, the Dow off 1.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.16%.
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Has Alibaba Stock Bottomed? Check the Chart.
Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight Report has been in the news a lot lately, and as one might guess, the stock has been volatile. On Friday the shares sank 11% on reports that the company could be delisted from the NYSE...
Earnings Previews: Alibaba, ConocoPhillips, Nikola, Paramount Global
Here are previews of four companies on deck to report earnings before markets open Thursday morning.
biztoc.com
Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials. The company posted net income of RMB22.7 billion ($3.4 billion), or RMB8.51 per American depositary share. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting RMB203.5 billion. “Following...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
International Business Times
Corporate Earnings Underpin TSX As Oil Prices Slide
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 31.10 points, or 0.2%, at 19,577.04,...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points, Marker Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 32,724.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 12,604.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,131.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
biztoc.com
Tesla meeting brings factory news and stock split approval
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday that the electric-vehicle maker, which is striving to sell 20 million vehicles annually, could ultimately build 10 or 12 factories. An announcement about Tesla’s next factory location could come later this year, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Musk didn’t say...
