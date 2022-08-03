ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

InvestorPlace

Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?

Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher

U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
pulse2.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
TheStreet

Has Alibaba Stock Bottomed? Check the Chart.

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight Report has been in the news a lot lately, and as one might guess, the stock has been volatile. On Friday the shares sank 11% on reports that the company could be delisted from the NYSE...
biztoc.com

Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials. The company posted net income of RMB22.7 billion ($3.4 billion), or RMB8.51 per American depositary share. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting RMB203.5 billion. “Following...
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
International Business Times

Corporate Earnings Underpin TSX As Oil Prices Slide

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 31.10 points, or 0.2%, at 19,577.04,...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points, Marker Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 32,724.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 12,604.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,131.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
biztoc.com

Tesla meeting brings factory news and stock split approval

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday that the electric-vehicle maker, which is striving to sell 20 million vehicles annually, could ultimately build 10 or 12 factories. An announcement about Tesla’s next factory location could come later this year, he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. Mr. Musk didn’t say...
