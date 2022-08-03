ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX2Now

Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. The...
INDIANA STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
FOX2Now

West Virginia man gets 3-year sentence for threats to Fauci, other officials

(The Hill) — A West Virginia man on Thursday was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after making threats to White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and others. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. will spend three years in prison followed by three more years of supervised release for his threats against Fauci, former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX2Now

Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fred Rogers was a saint of a man who dedicated his life to providing care and emotional well-being to children through television. For nearly 40 years, Rogers produced and hosted beloved children’s programs in the United States and Canada, most notably “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran on PBS from February 1968 to August 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
FOX2Now

Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture Iowa felon

HOPKINS, Mo. — Deputies with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field. According to the sheriff’s office, Gurardo Gutierrez was hiding in Hopkins when a warrant for his arrest was issued from Iowa alleging he was a felon in possession of a firearm and he used it during an assault.
HOPKINS, MO
FOX2Now

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed to 60 credit hours.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Security#Legislature#Election Fraud#Election State#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#State Ar
FOX2Now

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX2Now

What happens if nobody claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

(NEXSTAR) – It’s been a week since a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois landed the third-largest lottery prize in the nation. Despite the $1.337 billion award, the winner hasn’t yet come forward. So what happens if nobody claims the award?. Ultimately, if the jackpot goes unclaimed...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX2Now

Woman in need of kidney: Death row inmate could save my life

(NewsNation) — In June, Ramiro Gonzales, a death row inmate in Texas, asked the state for a 30-day reprieve so he could donate a kidney. Gonzales is convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a young woman in 2001. However, Gonzales has a rare blood type, making a potential donation especially valuable.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy