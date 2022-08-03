Read on fox2now.com
Related
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. The...
Cori Bush, Roy Blunt call for ‘prompt action’ over St. Louis flooding in letter to president
WASHINGTON – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday calling for “prompt action” after several rounds of flooding in the St. Louis area over the last few weeks. The letter comes one day after Missouri...
Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker is asking Illinois and Kansas to cover emergency abortions for Missouri Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday asked the Democratic governors of Kansas and Illinois to get Medicaid waivers for out-of-state abortion seekers. Democratic President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia man gets 3-year sentence for threats to Fauci, other officials
(The Hill) — A West Virginia man on Thursday was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after making threats to White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and others. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. will spend three years in prison followed by three more years of supervised release for his threats against Fauci, former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader.
Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fred Rogers was a saint of a man who dedicated his life to providing care and emotional well-being to children through television. For nearly 40 years, Rogers produced and hosted beloved children’s programs in the United States and Canada, most notably “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran on PBS from February 1968 to August 2001.
Federal, state agencies discuss Missouri’s drought response
Gov. Mike Parson declared a drought alert for 53 counties and then announced a state of emergency for flooding in the St. Louis area.
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
RELATED PEOPLE
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture Iowa felon
HOPKINS, Mo. — Deputies with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field. According to the sheriff’s office, Gurardo Gutierrez was hiding in Hopkins when a warrant for his arrest was issued from Iowa alleging he was a felon in possession of a firearm and he used it during an assault.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
Governor Parson requests federal disaster relief in St. Louis region due to flood
Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested on Thursday for President Biden to issue a disaster declaration to give federal assistance in response to the historic flooding to St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed to 60 credit hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
What happens if nobody claims the Mega Millions jackpot?
(NEXSTAR) – It’s been a week since a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois landed the third-largest lottery prize in the nation. Despite the $1.337 billion award, the winner hasn’t yet come forward. So what happens if nobody claims the award?. Ultimately, if the jackpot goes unclaimed...
Car washes onto nuclear contaminated site – neighbors ask, what washed off?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is testing areas around a flooded toxic waste site with ties to the Manhattan Project. They’re looking for the potential escape of toxins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Law says I can kill you’: Prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s...
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Woman in need of kidney: Death row inmate could save my life
(NewsNation) — In June, Ramiro Gonzales, a death row inmate in Texas, asked the state for a 30-day reprieve so he could donate a kidney. Gonzales is convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a young woman in 2001. However, Gonzales has a rare blood type, making a potential donation especially valuable.
Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize
DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0