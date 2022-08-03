(The Hill) — A West Virginia man on Thursday was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after making threats to White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and others. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. will spend three years in prison followed by three more years of supervised release for his threats against Fauci, former National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a Massachusetts public health official and a religious leader.

