ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden will order HHS to consider using Medicaid to support women seeking abortions across state lines

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiv2O_0h35v90v00

(The Hill) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to consider using Medicaid to pay for expenses for those who cross state lines to seek abortions.

The executive order will direct HHS “to consider action to advance access to reproductive healthcare services, including through Medicaid for patients who travel out of state for reproductive healthcare services,” according to a White House fact sheet released on Wednesday.

The executive order will be the second that Biden has signed since the conservative Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling, in June. Biden has been under pressure to take more aggressive actions to support abortion access as various states move to restrict the procedure following the ruling.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that the action would require states where abortion is legal to apply for Section 1115 Medicaid waivers to provide services for women crossing state lines for abortions.

The White House did not specify what costs Medicaid could potentially cover. Another senior administration official told The Hill that HHS would soon provide more information on what a waiver could look like, saying it would help “cover certain costs” and largely target low-income women who receive Medicaid.

Medicaid funds could not be used to pay for abortions themselves because the Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for most abortions.

Biden will sign the new order Wednesday afternoon at the first meeting of a reproductive healthcare access interagency task force set up by his previous executive order. Vice President Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other administration officials are scheduled to attend.

Biden is supposed to tune into the meeting virtually, as he is still isolating following a rebound infection of COVID-19.

The latest order will also instruct HHS to consider providing technical assistance and other actions to make sure healthcare providers comply with non-discrimination laws in the wake of the ruling striking down Roe, according to the White House fact sheet.

Additionally, the order directs HHS to improve federal research and data collection in order to evaluate the impact that the striking down of Roe is having on maternal health, the fact sheet said.

The executive order is likely to be well-received by those asking the administration to take more forceful action on abortion access.

However, the Biden administration has thus far resisted calls from some Democrats to declare a public health emergency exists with respect to abortion access.

The first senior administration official said that the White House continues to review options to protect access to abortion services, but suggested that such a declaration would not yield much in the way of additional resources or legal authority.

A number of states have moved to enact restrictions on abortion following the ruling striking down Roe. On Tuesday, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s six-week abortion ban in its first legal action since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect in Sam’s Club stabbing sentenced

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been sentenced to a combined 45 years in prison after pleading guilty early this year to stabbing a family as well as a Sam’s Club employee in 2020. Prosecutors said Jose Gomez, then 19, attacked the Asian-American family- including two young children in a racially motivated attack at […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Hhs#Abortion Laws#State Lines#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Legislative#Medical Insurance#General Health#The White House#Hill
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban

July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect identified in Clovis shooting Wednesday

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m According to a release from the Clovis Police Department, Zyon Williams, 19, has been arrested on a warrant allegedly charging him with the death of a minor. According to the release, based on information learned through multiple witness interviews, Williams was identified as the suspected shooter. Officers said around 2:30 p.m. Williams […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy