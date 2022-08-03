Best MacBooks for students 2022

(Image credit: Apple)

With so many different models to choose from, it can be difficult to find the best MacBooks for students in 2022. Apple recently overhauled its most popular laptop, the MacBook Air, but is the M2 more powerful than the M1 chip? Do you need the M1 Pro or M1 Max?

These are all questions to ask when looking for the best MacBooks for students, but while it can seem confusing, we’ve got some good news – there are no bad choices. Apple’s design and software dovetail more than any other laptop manufacturer, and that means you’re able to get a lot, and we mean a lot, of use out of a laptop.

Why Apple silicon? Starting with the M1, Apple began phasing out processors made by Intel. Apple’s own silicon has taken its place, and at the time of writing, every Apple computer except the Mac Pro has made the jump. The advantages are improved performance, but also incredible battery life, making the MacBook one of the best laptops for students in classrooms or lecture halls all day. Apple silicon laptops can even run some iPad and iPhone apps.

There’s some crossover with the best laptops for coding too, because of the power on offer, but whether you’re looking for something slim and light to use for research, writing, or even audio and video editing, there’s a MacBook for you. We’ll update this list as more news comes out, especially as there are rumors of a redesigned MacBook coming in 2022 and beyond.

Best MacBooks for students

1. MacBook Air (M2)

Price: $1,199

CPU: Apple M2

GPU: Apple 8-core GPU

RAM: 8 GB (Configurable up to 24 GB)

Storage: 256 GB (Configurable up to 2 TB)

Screen size: 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664

Weight: 2.7 lbs (1.24 kg)

Dimensions: 8.46 x 11.97 x 0.44 in (21.5 x 30.41 x 1.13 cm) (DxWxH)

Apple has long touted its MacBook Air as its most popular laptop, but the tech giant finally put its money where its mouth is with a stunning refresh of the product line. For the price, users get Apple’s latest M2 chip, the return of the popular MagSafe charging option, and a gorgeous Liquid Retina display.

It’s evidently inspired by the 2021 MacBook Pro, and packs in a much-improved 1080 p webcam for good measure. All of this in a package that weighs just 2.7 lbs, and now comes in four colors – including the long-awaited midnight.

We’d still suggest bumping up the storage though, since 256 GB feels a little miserly in 2022. Those looking to undertake more demanding tasks may want to add to the base 8 GB of RAM, too. Even without those upgrades, Apple says it’s 1.4 times faster than the M1 version, and an incredible 15 times faster than the Intel MacBook Air.

2. MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2)

Price: $1,278.98

CPU: Apple M2

GPU: Apple 10-core GPU

RAM: 8 GB (Configurable up to 24 GB)

Storage: 256 GB (Configurable up to 2 TB)

Screen size: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600

Weight: 3 lbs (1.4 kg)

Dimensions: 8.36 x 11.97 x 0.61 in (21.24 x 30.41 x 1.56 cm) (DxWxH)

The MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 may be brand new but it already feels more than a little outdated. That’s mainly due to its exterior, which maintains the M1 version’s 13-inch display and still includes a 720 p webcam, as well as a limited number of ports. It’s now the only MacBook with the controversial touch bar, too.

And yet, it offers the best battery life of any MacBook around at the time of writing, and just about trumps the fanless MacBook Air M2 when it comes to sustained performance. While it’s not the most exciting MacBook, there’s no denying that it’ll offer a solid computing experience – even if it is lacking in pizazz.

If you are wedded to this design, the M1 version of the MacBook Pro 13-inch can likely be found at a discount, and while it’s not quite as fast, the jump from M1 to M2 is much more incremental than Apple silicon’s explosive debut vs Intel.

3. MacBook Air (M1)

Price: $899.99

CPU: Apple M1

GPU: Up to Apple 8-core GPU

RAM: 8 GB (Configurable up to 16 GB)

Storage: 256 GB (Configurable up to 2 TB)

Screen size: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600

Weight: 2.8 lbs (1.25 kg)

Dimensions: 8.63 x 11.97 x 0.63 in (21.24 x 30.41 x 1.61 cm) (DxWxH)

Despite the overhauled MacBook Air M2 getting all of the attention, the M1 edition of Apple’s most popular laptop remains an attractive proposition for its portability alone. The M1 MacBook Air is slim and maintains the product line’s impressive tapered design (this means the laptop is thinnest at the front).

It’s also the cheapest MacBook you can buy with Apple silicon, although that comes with a catch – you’ll still likely want to spend a couple of hundred dollars extra to double the storage to 512 GB.

There’s also still just a 720 p webcam, meaning you may want to go for another MacBook if you spend a lot of time in calls or on FaceTime. Still, for the price, it’s the best way to experience what macOS has to offer, and if you’ve already got an iPhone or iPad you’re likely to feel right at home.

4. MacBook Pro (14-inch) (M1 Pro)

Price: $1,999

CPU: Apple M1 Pro (M1 Max available)

GPU: Apple 14-core GPU / Apple 16-core GPU

RAM: 16 GB (configurable up to 64 GB)

Storage: 512 GB (configurable up to 8 TB)

Screen size: 14.2-inch, 3024 x 1964

Weight: 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg)

Dimensions: 8.71 x 12.31 x 0.61 in (22.12 x 31.26 x 1.55 cm) (DxWxH)

In a lot of ways, the MacBook Pro 2021 models feel like a return to what made prior models so beloved by power users – there are more ports, the function keys are back, and MagSafe made a comeback.

Beyond that, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are still Apple’s most powerful laptop processors (although we can reasonably expect M2 Pro and Max versions in the coming months), while still offering more than 11 hours of battery life.

Then there’s the revamped design. This laptop now includes an incredible new display with the controversial “notch” that holds the camera, as well as a black keyboard tray that looks great while offering excellent key travel.

5. MacBook Pro (16-inch) (M1 Pro)

Price: $2,199

CPU: Apple M1 Pro (M1 Max available)

GPU: Up to 32-core GPU

RAM: 16 GB (configurable up to 64 GB)

Storage: 512 GB (configurable up to 8 TB)

Screen size: 16.2-inch, 3456 x 2234

Weight: 4.7 lbs (2.1 kg)

Dimensions: 9.77 x 14 x 0.66 in (24.81 x 35.57 x 1.68 cm) (DxWxH)

You can take everything we said about the 14-inch MacBook Pro and apply it to the 16-inch version, too. Apple’s largest MacBook doesn’t offer any drastic improvements over its smaller brother, but it does come with a fast charger as standard.

Then there’s the display, which gains an extra couple of inches to make it ideal for watching movies. The battery life has also increased – Apple says you can watch over 20 hours of video on a single charge.

Factor in the incredible performance and power efficiency of both the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and the 16-inch MacBook essentially becomes a powerful, desktop-class workstation that you can take anywhere. Still, it’s not cheap, and for many students, it’ll be overkill.

MacBook student discount

Apple has long offered educational discounts for students looking to invest in the company’s products, and that means you can save big bucks on a Mac and iPad right now.

If you’re a student or faculty staff, you’ll be able to save money on everything from the iMac, to the Pro Display XDR using your student ID credentials at Apple’s education store (opens in new tab).

Apple also runs regular “back to school’ promotions, ranging from additional Gift Cards that can be redeemed for hardware, software, or services like Apple Music. The company also offers occasional discounts on its AppleCare+ insurance, helping with repairs for things like out-of-warranty screen cracks or water spillages. That can be particularly helpful when transporting your shiny new laptop from a dorm to a classroom and back, giving you peace of mind.

Are MacBooks best for students?

While Windows laptops are traditionally more affordable, Apple’s MacBooks tend to last a fair amount longer, with more regular updates across the products’ life cycle.

If you're worried about access to all your usual programs, fear not, because Apple laptops can run Microsoft Office apps like Outlook, Word, and Excel. Apple also offers its own productivity suite. Pages, the company’s word processor, and Numbers, the spreadsheet app, can read all sorts of file formats, too, so you won’t be left in the dark when you’re sent notes.

There’s also the App Store for Mac, which offers a huge number of apps for work, play, and creativity. From task managers to note-taking and research apps, to games and more, there’s plenty to be found on the App Store. Not keen on Apple’s stock apps? Well, you’ll be glad to know that macOS is more customizable than iOS and iPadOS.

If you’re working in audio or video editing workflows, Apple offers its own powerful tools. GarageBand is included for free with every Mac purchase and is ideal for recording audio, while Logic Pro X is the tech giant’s premium option. Final Cut Pro is an excellent video editing suite, too.

Much of macOS will feel familiar if you’re used to using an iPhone or iPad – and a lot of your apps may run on Apple silicon already. If you’re already using AirPods or Beats headphones, you’ll be able to enjoy them seamlessly on Mac as well.

One area where Windows has Mac beat is in gaming. While macOS can run the likes of Steam, Battle.net, and offers its own library of games and Apple Arcade titles, the selection on offer in third-party stores pales in comparison to Windows. Still, if you do play, you’re at least able to connect controllers via Bluetooth.