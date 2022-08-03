ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup

It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged

For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Meta crosses the pond

Good morning! Meta’s top execs are moving to London. Is it a coincidence, or is something else going on?. The Financial Times reported that Adam Mosseri was moving temporarily to London. Then another report said Nick Clegg will go there, too. Oh, and Meta’s CMO, Alex Schultz, joined them. And who knows who might be next!
WORLD
WWD

Innovative Eco-friendly Packaging and Sampling Solutions

PARIS — Remember when cosmetics packaging only came in plastic or glass, and outer cartons were just of cardboard? That wasn’t too long ago, but now, eco-friendly solutions, for sampling, too, are using materials such as seashells, seaweed, wildflowers and paper. Here is a look at some of those innovations.
ENVIRONMENT
CoinDesk

What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace

Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Ex-PwC crypto head sets up digital asset fund in Dubai: report

Former PwC crypto arm leader Henri Arslanian said in a report the digital asset fund Nine Blocks Capital Management will receive $75 million from major supporters, including Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine Masts Capital. Fast facts. In an interview with the Financial Times, Arslanian said Nine Blocks Capital has received...
MARKETS
protocol.com

What Microsoft, IBM and others won as the privacy bill evolved

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m digging deep into the amendments to the latest privacy bill — and how they may have put cloud companies in a better mood. Plus: the administration’s plans to handle the export of software needed for chip manufacturing to China, Blake Masters and Pelosi’s trip.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

What are the most popular productivity apps around the world?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we dive into the productivity apps people are downloading around the world. Turns out a lot of us are working on the go, and care more about protecting our privacy. Also, Airtable doesn’t want the “productivity” label; CEO Howie Liu wants it to be an app development platform. And influencers are struggling to get paid on time.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa

From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
INTERNET

