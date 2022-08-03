Read on www.protocol.com
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
freightwaves.com
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
protocol.com
Meta crosses the pond
Good morning! Meta’s top execs are moving to London. Is it a coincidence, or is something else going on?. The Financial Times reported that Adam Mosseri was moving temporarily to London. Then another report said Nick Clegg will go there, too. Oh, and Meta’s CMO, Alex Schultz, joined them. And who knows who might be next!
Dara Ó Briain takes aim at rightwing critics and ‘terrible idea’ of Brexit
Those concerned about the lack of rightwing comedians on BBC shows should write and perform jokes themselves because the comedy industry is a “pretty free market”, Dara Ó Briain has said. The host of Mock the Week, which is to end on BBC Two after 17 years,...
TechCrunch
Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners
If you’re not familiar with them, roundtables are 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. Of course, if you want...
Innovative Eco-friendly Packaging and Sampling Solutions
PARIS — Remember when cosmetics packaging only came in plastic or glass, and outer cartons were just of cardboard? That wasn’t too long ago, but now, eco-friendly solutions, for sampling, too, are using materials such as seashells, seaweed, wildflowers and paper. Here is a look at some of those innovations.
Travel news: Space balloons, floating hotels and supersonic jets
CNN Travel's roundup of the week's news includes innovative transport concepts: NASA's X-59 supersonic jet, a "carbon-neutral spaceship" and a design for a nuclear-powered floating hotel.
CoinDesk
What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace
Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
protocol.com
Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming strategy is to undo its old streaming strategy
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re taking a closer look at Warner Bros. Discovery’s pivot to doing things the way they were done before. Plus: recommendations on what to read, watch and play this weekend.
cryptobriefing.com
Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the. research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore- based crypto platform that’s quickly risen the...
forkast.news
Ex-PwC crypto head sets up digital asset fund in Dubai: report
Former PwC crypto arm leader Henri Arslanian said in a report the digital asset fund Nine Blocks Capital Management will receive $75 million from major supporters, including Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine Masts Capital. Fast facts. In an interview with the Financial Times, Arslanian said Nine Blocks Capital has received...
protocol.com
What Microsoft, IBM and others won as the privacy bill evolved
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m digging deep into the amendments to the latest privacy bill — and how they may have put cloud companies in a better mood. Plus: the administration’s plans to handle the export of software needed for chip manufacturing to China, Blake Masters and Pelosi’s trip.
CNBC
Hacked crypto startup Nomad offers a 10% bounty for return of funds after $190 million attack
Crypto startup Nomad this week lost around $190 million in a devastating security exploit. Nomad is offering hackers involved a bounty of up to 10% on any funds returned to the company. The company said it has so far recouped more than $20 million of the haul. Crypto company Nomad...
protocol.com
What are the most popular productivity apps around the world?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we dive into the productivity apps people are downloading around the world. Turns out a lot of us are working on the go, and care more about protecting our privacy. Also, Airtable doesn’t want the “productivity” label; CEO Howie Liu wants it to be an app development platform. And influencers are struggling to get paid on time.
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
