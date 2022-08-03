ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Teen Recovered From Lucky Peak Reservoir

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities say a 16-year-old boy who went under at Lucky Peak Reservoir in July has been recovered by a dive team. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies pulled the body of the missing 16-year-old from the water early Wednesday. The teen had fallen off a personal water craft he was riding with another person on July 18, near Barclay Bay late in the evening. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said neither rider had been wearing a life-vest. The person and a bystander attempted to look for the teen, but the area he went under was very deep. The body has been turned over to the Ada County Coroner for positive identification.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payette River#Rescue Team#Ems
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).
KUNA, ID
signalamerican.com

Investigators still looking for missing Fruitland boy

A year after his disappearance, multiple law enforcement and investigative agencies are still looking for Michael “Monkey” Vaughn, who went missing on July 27, 2021.  Michael vanished from his neighborhood around SW 9th Street in Fruitland and was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m.  The Fruitland Police Department,...
FRUITLAND, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Car crash in Kuna leaves two dead after vehicle pursuit by police

KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna. The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian police attempted a traffic stop for 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
KUNA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies

This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy