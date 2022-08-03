Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elwood, or near Joliet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... New Lenox around 205 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Orland Park, Mokena and Frankfort. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO