Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

Election deniers rack up wins, fueling concerns in both parties
(The Hill) – Republicans touting former President Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen saw victories across the map in Tuesday’s primaries, raising questions — and, for many, concerns — about what will happen in November’s general elections. Despite top GOP figures...
Sinema announces deal with Schumer on taxes and climate
(The Hill) – Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) announced Thursday evening that she has reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) that could pave the way for Democrats to pass their budget reconciliation package. The deal would remove a provision closing the so-called carried interest loophole from...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion bans post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon […]
Woman in need of kidney: Death row inmate could save my life
In June, Ramiro Gonzales, a death row inmate in Texas, asked the state for a 30-day reprieve so he could donate a kidney.
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of south metro.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elwood, or near Joliet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... New Lenox around 205 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Orland Park, Mokena and Frankfort. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&
Severe T-Storm warning until 3PM – Portions Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois CO IL and Lake Co IN
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton and Crescent City. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319. This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
