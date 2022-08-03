ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Coventry Amazon workers take second day of action

Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out for the second day in a row in protest over an "insulting" pay offer. "At least 500" stopped work on Thursday, demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre after being offered an extra 50p an hour, one protester said. "We are...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Cheapest places to rent revealed: SpareRoom data reveals average monthly room rents are at record high in 40 UK towns and cities... but tenants can still find bargains for as little as £616-a-month in London

Rent costs have shot up to record levels across the UK as 40 UK towns and cities see their highest-ever rent prices amid the cost of living crisis. Some bargains are still available in the capital with rent for as little as £616 a month. However, the priciest areas...
U.K.

