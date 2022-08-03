The Real Housewives of Dubai stars are, technically, the new kids on the block when it comes to the infamous franchise of wealthy and eccentric women. Its freshman season – which also happens to be the first international spinoff on Bravo proper – is in the midst of airing now. The cast is definitely bringing the drama, but did they just bring the cultural appropriation, too? After wearing an Afro wig to the Jamaican-themed dancehall party, Sara Al Madani explains her choice.

