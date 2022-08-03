(This post has been updated) Impaired driver damages traffic lights at Hwy. 60

Read on doppleronline.ca
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'
A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
Convicted Quadruple Murderer Dies After North Dakota Highway Patrol Alerted to ‘Self-Harm’ Incident Behind Bars
A North Dakota man who was serving four life sentences for murdering four people died in custody over the weekend. Chad Trolon Isaak, 48, died on the evening of Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). In a media release provided to Law&Crime, the NDHP...
Louisiana State Police Chief Left With Warning After Traffic Stop For Speeding
A Louisiana State Police spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said the trooper “utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation.”
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town
The suspect in a quadruple homicide in which the victims were found dead in two separate house fires has been hospitalized with burns over much of his body and lived across the street from one of the blazes, police in Nebraska said Friday.
