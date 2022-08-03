A generational split: Sen. Sandy Pappas faces challenger Sheigh Freeberg in DFL primary

Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Related
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Wisconsin treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops Senate bid
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, clearing the path for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to win the nomination on Aug. 9. Barnes is going to be the party's nominee to take on Republican Senator Ron Johnson, a top target for Democrats this...
A teenager is dead and 4 critically injured after stabbing on river in Wisconsin
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1st congressional district candidate Jeff Ettinger tests positive for COVID
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. -- One of the candidates on the ballot for next week's primary elections was unable to participate in a forum Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.The 1st Congressional District candidate forum was held at Farmfest in Redwood Falls. But Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger was unable to participate.Ettinger said Tuesday that he had taken all precautions, including being fully vaccinated, but still tested positive."I am committed to the vitality of our farm economy and am disappointed that I will not be able to attend the event," he tweeted.Ettinger, former Hormel Foods chief executive, will be representing the Democratic ticket against Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad in a special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.While the Aug. 9 special election will determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn's term, the stakes are likely higher than that, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.The district stretches across Minnesota's southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
Comments / 0