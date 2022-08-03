Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (August 3, 2022)

Read on nippertown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
“Hendrix of the Sahara,” Vieux Farka Touré, to Perform at Caffe Lena, August 9th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On August 9th, Vieux Farka Touré will be performing at the historic Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs. Presented by the Nordlys Foundation, the concert is part of a series that provides cross-cultural understanding and enrichment through the universal language of music. Often referred to as...
nippertown.com
Spanish Harlem Orchestra to Bring Their Latin Grooves to the Music Haven Concert Series, August 7th
SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, August 7th, Electric City’s Central Park will be sounding like a New York street corner, ringing with driving rhythms, bright percussion and surging horn charts. The Music Haven Concert Series welcomes the legendary, multiple Grammy Award®-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra to the stage for a blast of pure sunshine, salsa dura and Latin jazz. Opening the show that night is the Capital Region’s own Latin music legend, bassist/bandleader Alex Torres.
nippertown.com
The Linda to Celebrate 40 Years of “The Hudson River Sampler” Show, October 8th
ALBANY – “The Hudson River Sampler,” a show that began four decades ago on September 18th, 1982 —three days after the first edition of USA Today came off the presses — continues strong to this day. Presented by WAMC with the same, original host, Wanda Fischer, the show features folk and acoustic music from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. Celebrating the show’s longevity, The Linda will be hosting a show on Saturday, October 8th, featuring several prominent national and local folk music acts.
Some get free Albany museum admission this weekend
Want to learn about 19th-century American sculpture? How about illustrations curated by the Norman Rockwell collection? This weekend, there's a way to get in to see all that and much more at the Albany Institute of History & Art.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
Albany Center Gallery Celebrates 45 Years of Arts and Community
Albany Center Gallery (“ACG”) is hosting an official ribbon cutting of the new Art.Work.Space. – with an artist reception to follow – on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. The new space will display youth and community artwork, host programming events, and additionally operate as a creative workspace.
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
Alive at Five moves to rain site due to heat
The organizers behind Albany's free Alive at Five concert series have decided to move Thursday's performance to the rain site, at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
nippertown.com
WEQX Creates “Free-QX” Music Library
MANCHESTER, VT – Program Director, Morning Show host, and host of the Jam N’ Toast specialty show, Jeff Morad has announced the creation of a community sharing music library at the headquarters of heritage Alternative station, WEQX. “Free-QX came to me when I was driving around, and saw...
Proctors’ Fandom Fest to feature celebrities, vendors, and events
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” on August 12, 13, and 14. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley
Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
nippertown.com
Stunning 2016 Headliners DakhaBrakha Return to Music Haven Thursday, August 4
SCHENECTADY – Such a hit with Music Haven aficionados in 2016, DakhaBrakha returns to Central Park under tragically different circumstances, performing its music now for its home country, as a Tribute to Ukraine. With its second visit, “traveling the world one concert at a time” becomes “not just a...
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
Comments / 0