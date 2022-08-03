ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (August 3, 2022)

By Mike Stampalia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Spanish Harlem Orchestra to Bring Their Latin Grooves to the Music Haven Concert Series, August 7th

SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, August 7th, Electric City’s Central Park will be sounding like a New York street corner, ringing with driving rhythms, bright percussion and surging horn charts. The Music Haven Concert Series welcomes the legendary, multiple Grammy Award®-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra to the stage for a blast of pure sunshine, salsa dura and Latin jazz. Opening the show that night is the Capital Region’s own Latin music legend, bassist/bandleader Alex Torres.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Linda to Celebrate 40 Years of “The Hudson River Sampler” Show, October 8th

ALBANY – “The Hudson River Sampler,” a show that began four decades ago on September 18th, 1982 —three days after the first edition of USA Today came off the presses — continues strong to this day. Presented by WAMC with the same, original host, Wanda Fischer, the show features folk and acoustic music from 8:00 to 10:00 pm. Celebrating the show’s longevity, The Linda will be hosting a show on Saturday, October 8th, featuring several prominent national and local folk music acts.
ALBANY, NY
Albany Center Gallery Celebrates 45 Years of Arts and Community

Albany Center Gallery (“ACG”) is hosting an official ribbon cutting of the new Art.Work.Space. – with an artist reception to follow – on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. The new space will display youth and community artwork, host programming events, and additionally operate as a creative workspace.
ALBANY, NY
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th

AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
AMSTERDAM, NY
Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
ALBANY, NY
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WEQX Creates “Free-QX” Music Library

MANCHESTER, VT – Program Director, Morning Show host, and host of the Jam N’ Toast specialty show, Jeff Morad has announced the creation of a community sharing music library at the headquarters of heritage Alternative station, WEQX. “Free-QX came to me when I was driving around, and saw...
MANCHESTER, VT
Scenes From Racing & Rosé With Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley may have been the celebrity guest at last Saturday’s Racing & Rosé brunch party and fashion show Saratoga Living hosted with Miss Scarlett Boutique and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, but racing-themed fashions—both on and off the runway—were the true stars of the show. Click through the gallery by Morgan Campbell Photography above to see some of the morning’s best looks, including those from the epic fashion show put on by Miss Scarlett’s Jen Marcellus.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
SCOTIA, NY
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY

