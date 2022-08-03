I Took My 5-Month-Old Baby Abroad For Three Weeks — Here's What I Nailed (And Where I Failed)

I spent the better part of a morning taking photos of her for her passport photo. At the time, she was only 1 month old, so getting her to face the camera with her eyes open was trickier than you'd think.

I used Walgreens' passport photo service to print it, and in the end, they had to Photoshop out the wrinkles in the white sheet I used as the background (a requirement). The whole thing was a pain — for both me and the Walgreens staff — and I wish I'd just gotten the photo taken at the passport acceptance facility I used.