I Took My 5-Month-Old Baby Abroad For Three Weeks — Here's What I Nailed (And Where I Failed)

Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
I gave my neighbour my parking spot – but now I’ve bought a car and they’re refusing to give it back
NOBODY wants to fall out with their next door neighbour, as it can make your day-to-day extremely uncomfortable. Sadly, that turned out to be the case for one person who has been left warring with their neighbour over a car parking space. One Reddit user took to the site to...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
Evicted Family Stuck in Hotel Room for Weeks Struggles To Find a Home
Charlene Pascoe and her three children were evicted after her landlord wanted to move into the house she was renting.
A new start after 60: At 70 I went camping for the first time – and stopped cocooning myself from life
Erik Wilkinson’s 70th birthday hit him with great force. He celebrated, but cannot remember the occasion. However, a phrase entered his head. “Pregnancy of death,” he says. “The words sprang into me. I thought: ‘I don’t know how long I’ve got.’ And this phrase kept coming to mind.”
Why Do We Take Our Kids on Vacation?
Why do we take our kids on vacation? Well, that’s a loaded question, isn’t it?. Here in Arizona, most of us plan a family vacation during the summer so we can escape the intense (yet dry!) heat. Like many others around the country and the world, we head to an ocean beach so we can enjoy the sights, sounds, and experience we don’t get here at home.
Husband builds rickshaw for wife with multiple sclerosis so they can continue their daily walks
The moment Rick Dorothy first met his wife, Jan, 15 years ago, he knew that there was some kind of a connection between them. "It was one of those times when something just clicks," he told Love What Matters. "However, she was married and so was I. I told myself that my attraction was just a fantasy that I should just get out of my mind. Turned out that both of our spouses didn’t follow that same rule, and over time we both became single." Newly divorced, Rick and Jan found comfort and companionship in each other. Before long, the pair fell in love, got married and became parents to their two children.
Three out of five Americans wish they ate with their families daily
The nightly family dinner appears to be a thing of the past these days as work schedules don’t line up and sometimes different family members having to different diets they need to cater to.
