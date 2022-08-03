ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andy Cohen Calls On Gay Men To Stay Safe In Urgent Monkeypox PSA

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fhlt_0h35Tozd00

Andy Cohen is asking his “gay brothers” to take the monkeypox outbreak seriously as health emergencies related to the disease spread across the country.

Cohen began his message noting New York City’s declaration this week of monkeypox as a public health emergency . New York state, California, Illinois and some other cities also have declared emergencies to respond to an outbreak the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says includes over 5,800 cases since May.

The Biden administration has yet to declare the virus a public health emergency.

Cohen called the federal response “abysmal” and said he hoped New York City’s executive order would increase the distribution of monkeypox vaccines.

A majority of cases have impacted men who have sex with men, although the CDC notes monkeypox can also be spread by touching objects used by someone who has symptoms or by prolonged facial contact.

Cohen, who is gay, asked gay men to take monkeypox seriously.

“Be aware, get vaccinated if you can and please — I know it’s summer we all have COVID fatigue — be safe and don’t take unnecessary risks.”

You can watch the full PSA clip below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Racism#Psa#Wwhl
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffPost

HuffPost

111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy