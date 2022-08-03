Coco 'gave Paige flowers' at Love Island afterparty before Summer 'feud'

Read on www.realitytitbit.com
Love Island's Laura Anderson moving back to the UK after splitting from Dane Bowers
Love Island star Laura Anderson has revealed she’s split from singer Dane Bowers after five years of on-off romance. The 31-year-old had moved to Dubai to be closer to the Another Level star, 42, but she’ll soon be heading back to the UK. In a social media statement...
Love Island's Tasha pokes fun at Andrew's iconic 'or whatever' confession
The Love Island 2022 stars have returned to their Instagram profiles, and while thanking fans, Tasha couldn’t help but poke fun at Andrew’s infamous one-liner. Tasha and Andrew went on one hell of a ride in the Love Island villa. From being smitten to a massive blow-up after Casa Amor, and eventually declaring their love for each other, their fourth place finish was truly well-deserved.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
Kate Bosworth’s Estranged Husband Demands Prenup Be Enforced In Divorce As Actress Moves On To Justin Long
Kate Bosworth’s estranged husband Michael Polish has asked the court to not award the actress spousal support as part of their divorce, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the movie producer agreed with Kate that the relationship was over due to “irreconcilable differences.”. Article...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
Kate Bosworth Files For Divorce From Michael Polish Amid Romance With Justin Long
Kate Bosworth has officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported Friday that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.
People
'Big Brother' Stars Jessica Graf and Husband Cody Nickson Welcome Third Baby
Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have added another little girl to their family. The Big Brother stars, who tied the knot after meeting on the CBS reality series, have officially welcomed their third baby together. Graf, 31, and Nickson, 37, welcomed daughter Atlas Ruby Nickson, they announced on Instagram. "Welcome...
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’
Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
Chantel clings on to sister Winter for support after Pedro split and divorce
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became the favourite duo of season four of 90 Day Fiancé. Five years into their relationship and after a successful spin-off show, the couple have split and filed for divorce. Despite both of their families’ disapproval, Chantel and Pedro demonstrated from the start they...
Popculture
Radio Host Confirms Breakup From Longtime Girlfriend
Former The RTÉ 2fm Breakfast Show presenter Eoghan McDermott and his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia have split. After first dating for several years while in university and later rekindling their romance in 2016, the Irish TV presenter confirmed in a Monday, July 25 post to his Instagram Story that he and Melia broke up about 18 months ago.
Little People Big World’s Roloff Family Farm Drama: Everything We Know About Matt and Zach’s Feud, Who Owns It, More
A farm fiasco? Matt Roloff and ex-wife Amy Roloff have had many highs and lows surrounding Roloff Farms — but the future of the property has caused the biggest problems to date. The Little People Big World stars, who were married for 27 years before their 2015 separation, purchased...
Kim calls Morpheus laser 'game changer' as she gets her stomach tightened
According to Kim Kardashian, the Morpheus laser treatment, a procedure the reality star turns to for a toned stomach, is a “game changer”. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself getting the procedure done. She also revealed that it was “painful”.
