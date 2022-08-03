Read on www.tipranks.com
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Walmart's Bumpy Ride: Discount retailer Walmart Inc. WMT held up relatively well...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks
AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
Motley Fool
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today
One month ago, Carnival reported a quarterly loss, predicted another, and then raised cash to prepare for it. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported a loss, predicted another, and today, it, too, is raising cash. You don't need three tries to guess what Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report next week.
tipranks.com
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
Robinhood is slashing its workforce by 23% and its top line has dropped 44% over the prior year. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping the stock. Robinhood (HOOD) is slashing its headcount by 23%, and its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. The online trading platform’s IPO last year was the talk of the town, but fortunes can change fast on Wall Street. Shares are trading at $9.2 levels, which is a far cry from its 52-week high of $85 and short interest in the stock is running high at around 9.3%.
InvestorPlace
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
