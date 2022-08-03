ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power And Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 56.77%, 104.28% and 44.34% respectively.
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
TheStreet

HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
Motley Fool

Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today

One month ago, Carnival reported a quarterly loss, predicted another, and then raised cash to prepare for it. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported a loss, predicted another, and today, it, too, is raising cash. You don't need three tries to guess what Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report next week.
tipranks.com

Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility

Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
tipranks.com

Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance

Robinhood is slashing its workforce by 23% and its top line has dropped 44% over the prior year. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping the stock. Robinhood (HOOD) is slashing its headcount by 23%, and its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. The online trading platform’s IPO last year was the talk of the town, but fortunes can change fast on Wall Street. Shares are trading at $9.2 levels, which is a far cry from its 52-week high of $85 and short interest in the stock is running high at around 9.3%.
InvestorPlace

Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock

Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
