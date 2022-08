Diamond Cabaret Investigated as Possible Source of Monkeypox Exposure

Finding a good cannabis event in Denver takes work, but finding something groovy takes patience, too. As an organizer of exclusive cannabis parties, exhibitions, dinners and pop-ups, Groovy Gravy partners with talented chefs, artists and cannabis brands to lead guests through a journey of the best Denver has to offer. Founder Stephen Woolf teams up with fan favorites like 710 Labs, Lazercat and Dialed In to create unique events mixing popular cannabis products and local food and drink. Members of the Wu-Tang Clan and the Pharcyde experienced Groovy Gravy last year, while nationally known chefs like Dave Hadley and Emily Oyer have handled the cooking, and Death & Co has served up cannabis cocktails.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO