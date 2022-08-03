ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CVS Raises Annual COVID-Related Revenue Forecast to $3 Billion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

AppLovin Offers to Buy Video Game Software Maker Unity in $17.5 Billion Deal

(Reuters) -Gaming software company AppLovin Corp on Tuesday made an offer to buy peer Unity Software Inc in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal, looking to tap into growing demand for three-dimensional gaming. Both companies make software used to design video games. Game-making software has also been expanding to new technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Toyota Suspends Some Japan Factory Production Due to COVID Outbreak

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend the night shift operation on Tuesday at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of COVID-19, after it suspended operations there also on Monday night. The suspension comes as the Japanese automaker seeks to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Karen Lynch
US News and World Report

Biden to Sign Bill to Boost U.S. Chips, Compete With China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign a bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts. The White House is touting investments that chip companies...
POTUS
US News and World Report

What Is the 4% Rule?

Retirement savers who want to avoid spending their retirement funds too quickly have long embraced the 4% rule. The guideline recommends modest retirement plan withdrawals that are adjusted for inflation annually. A 4% rule retirement plan distribution strategy:. Provides a method to calculate withdrawals from retirement savings each year. Must...
BUSINESS
#Insurance Premiums#Covid#Business Industry#Linus Business#General Health#Cvs Health Corp#Covid 19
US News and World Report

Chipmakers Drag Wall St Lower After Micron's Warning

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Tuesday as a dismal forecast from Micron Technology dragged chip stocks lower, while investors remained cautious ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.18 points, or...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

TSX Opens Flat as Gains in Energy Shares Offset Tech Losses

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology stocks, while investors looked ahead to a key U.S. inflation reading later this week. At 09:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Snap Plans to Lay off Employees the Verge

(Reuters) - Snap Inc is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries

(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
FOREIGN POLICY

