KFC Parent Doubles Down on Deals as Consumers Cut Spending

Motley Fool
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022
Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Beyond Meat sales under threat as plant-based boom withers
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) is headed for an unappetizing second quarter as the plant-based food craze withers in the face of several weak product tests at restaurants and mediocre reviews.
Fowl play! Kentucky Fried Chicken say they have to pause popular menu deal because they are facing a shortage of poultry
KFC says it has paused a popular menu deal because the chain is facing a shortage of chicken. Company bosses are understood to have sent out a memo sent out to all fast food branches warning of a shortage of chicken on the bone, beans and cans of Pepsi Max.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
Wendy's Menu Brings Back Popular Burger, Drops Another
Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report tends to be fairly conservative when it comes to tinkering with its menu, compared with Yum Brands' Taco Bell and KFC, which tend to make bold moves designed to get attention. The No. 2 burger chain (behind McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's...
Thrillist
KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5
In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
Wendy's Has a New Weapon In The Fast Food Breakfast Wars
Like clockwork, fast food joints are tackling on a new initiative: breakfast items. With the increasingly difficult task of keeping up with food trends and maintaining a delicious product that pleases its customers, many of these brands are doing their best to capture the interest of hungry morning commuters in need of a quick meal.
Burger King Has a Plan to Catch Up to Wendy's, McDonald's
Burger King has fallen way behind in the fast-food wars. It's not just trying to catch perennial market leader McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, it has also fallen behind Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report. That's a humiliating fall from grace for the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report brand that was once clearly the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items
Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
KFC Is Testing Chicken Nuggets At Select Locations
Nearly 100 years after opening the first Kentucky Fried Chicken, the fast-food chain is finally testing out a menu item that’s been at other restaurants for years: chicken nuggets!. The new KFC nuggets are made with 100% white meat and are hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11...
Taco Bell opened its highly anticipated 2-story, 4-lane drive-thru in Minnesota in June. Another is already being planned.
Taco Bell COO Mike Grams said that the franchisees behind Defy already have a setting in mind for the next location of the concept.
Popculture
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
Allrecipes.com
Why Are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets So Good?
If there's one thing children and adults alike can't resist, it's a Chicken McNugget. Maybe it's the clever name, the crispy outer shell, or the juicy chicken inside that keeps us ordering McDonald's chicken nuggets. Whatever it is, we can't imagine chicken nuggets not being available on the menu — but the truth is, they originally weren't.
