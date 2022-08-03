Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]

Read on quickcountry.com
Related
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
Chris Stapleton Spotted At Local Walmart Buying Supplies For Kentucky Flood Victims
Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people and counting, with hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands are without shelter, power, food… basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Homes have been destroyed, roadways and infrastructure, and even cell service was out. According to Courier...
Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away, cousin says
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday. She said the children, who were between the ages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.
JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Odd Creature Spotted on Security Cam from Morehead, Kentucky
Within the last week, a video has been sweeping social media. The viral clip accomplishes two of the three things I mentioned above. And for that, my hat is off. Here's the thing...it's security camera footage from a resident of Morehead, Kentucky. So how authentic is it?. As. Justïn Stäggs...
Drone video shows historic flash flooding in Kentucky
Drone video captured the historic flooding that hit Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and confirmed at least three deaths. First responders are working to rescue residents.July 28, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Kentucky couple lost four children after their family was swept away in a flash flood: 'I know they hung on to each other till the very end'
"The rage of the water took their children out of their hands," the mother's cousin told The Washington Post.
Viral Plea Ends With 98-Year-Old Grandma Swimming Out of Flooded Kentucky Home
As the deadly floodwaters in Kentucky continues to cause havoc, one woman’s story has garnered particular attention, illustrating the horror of the catastrophic natural disaster. Missy Amubrgey Crovetti shared a now-viral photo on Facebook of her 98-year-old grandma, Mae Amburgey, stranded in her home, asking if anyone in the...
Kentucky mom believes she was poisoned by fentanyl from picking up dollar bill: 'It was taking over my body'
A Kentucky mother who was hospitalized after picking up a dollar spoke out Thursday as officials warn against the dangers of fentanyl-laced bills amid a surge of overdose deaths. Renee Parsons and her husband Justin joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss what led up to the incident and why...
Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad
NEW YORK — A repetitive meteorological event combined with the landscape in eastern Kentucky was a recipe bound for disaster, which led to dozens of deaths as a result of devastating flooding, scientists told ABC News. A stubborn stationary front draped across the region for several days in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
Camper Mysteriously Marooned In Ohio River Becomes Tourist Attraction
We all know that motorhomes, camper trailers, and overlanding adventures have been on a major upswing in recent years. Folks are embracing a nomadic life all over the place, though we've never seen someone drop a camper trailer on a narrow sandbar in the middle of a busy river. Apparently,...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 5