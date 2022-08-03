ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

These Are The Cheapest Seats For The 2022 Field of Dreams Game

By Jake
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on irock935.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022

All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season

Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Field Of Dreams#Vivid Seats#The Chicago White Sox#Stubhub#Iowans#Cubs#Reds#The New York Yankees#The White Sox#The Des Moines Register
247Sports

ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022

It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces full home slate sellout for first time in over a decade

Iowa is looking to get back to Indianapolis as B1G West champions in 2022. Once again, the Hawkeyes will try to ride a dominant defense with a host of veterans returning. Along the way, Iowa will play 7 home games on the schedule in 2022. Kinnick Stadium traditionally proves to be a tough venue for opposing teams to get a win, and that should be the case once again.
AMES, IA
HeySoCal

Dodgers honor Vin Scully in pregame ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully before Friday evening’s game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster’s death Tuesday at the age of 94. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres were lined up along the third and first base lines for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Iowa Football Announces Big Ticket News For 2022 Season

Coming off a 10-4 season and Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes reached a major ticket milestone this week. Iowa has sold out all seven home games for the upcoming season, the program announced earlier today. This is the first time the Hawkeyes have sold out every game in...
IOWA CITY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy