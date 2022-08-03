Read on wesb.com
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
Grading the New York Yankees trade deadline
The Yankees have had a busy deadline, making big moves left and right. With how much pressure Brian Cashman had to make big trades and improve this team, he’s done wonders. Instead of looking at the deadline as a whole, I’ll break down each trade and grade how the Yankees and Brian Cashman did in each trade.
Yankees place new starter Frankie Montas on bereavement list
Newly acquired right-hander Frankie Montas was placed on the bereavement list by the New York Yankees Wednesday morning. Montas and
Intense Braves-Mets series heats up with doubleheader
The calendar — and hot and humid conditions in New York — are reminders this is only the first weekend
Early four-run innings help Braves get past Mets
Eddie Rosario’s three-run homer capped a four-run first inning and his RBI double punctuated a four-run second Friday night for
Cardinals rally in eighth inning, dump Yankees
Paul DeJong’s decisive two-run double rallied the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting New York Yankees 4-3 Friday. Nolan Arenado
Yankees claim pitcher Luke Bard off waivers from Rays
The New York Yankees claimed right-hander Luke Bard off waivers Friday from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees assigned the
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals, 9-5
WASHINGTON -- Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York.
Yankees hoping Gerrit Cole can fix struggles before postseason
An ace, in its simplest characterization, is a starting pitcher the manager can give the ball to every fifth day and feel, unequivocally, that he will help the team win. Two years and eight months ago, the Yankees thought they found that ace. They paid him what was, at the time, a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract to come to New York, adorn the pinstripes and take them to the promised land.
Mariners tag Gerrit Cole for 3 HRs in first, defeat Yanks
Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings in his debut for the Seattle Mariners, who slugged three homers in the first
