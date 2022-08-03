home & foundry BigBin shower caddy holds up to 24 pounds with its durable suction cups

Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.

