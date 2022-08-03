home & foundry BigBin shower caddy holds up to 24 pounds with its durable suction cups

Read on thegadgetflow.com
Double-Hold bag with phone bracket has built-in magnets to safely hold your smartphone
Keep your phone conveniently with you all day long in the Double-Hold bag with phone bracket. This versatile phone holder uses built-in magnets to safely hold your phone. So you never have to worry about losing it. In fact, it moves with you and works without a desk or wall, allowing you to use it anywhere and free your hands. Use it to easily film POV content when you explore new places. Additionally, you can wear it as a sling bag, as a chest holder, or hanging tightly from your belt. In all of these positions, you can still use it without removing it. More than just a phone holder, it has designated spots to hold your ID and credit cards, so it replaces your everyday bag and wallet as well.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass
Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch is crafted from grade 5 titanium and weighs 42 grams
Upgrade your wristwatch to the stunning Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch. Crafted entirely from grade 5 titanium, it’s extremely lightweight for maximum comfort. The durable, leather strap perfectly complements this material. All the while, the lean, minimalist silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear. Furthermore, this hyper-modern watch offers an ambidextrous design combined with a streamlined shape for a head-turning design. In fact, with 31 jewels, it’s the perfect combination of simple and luxurious. It also includes an interactive time simulator. Moreover, the Ressence Type 8 is just as effective at night as it is during the day thanks to the extra-strong blue 100% Superluminova grade A. Overall, this self-winding watch offers a 36-hour power reserve and 28,800 vibrations per hour.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality? You can fix that with the Chanson Royale Under Sink...
HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer offers temperature control as well as high-speed airflow
Dry your hands in as few as 10 seconds with the HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer. Offering temperature-controlled high-speed airflow, this energy-efficient gadget lets you choose from high, mid, and low drying speeds. Plus, it offers an air flow rate of 26,000 FPM, which is 300 mph. With a heater function, it even prevents the air from being freezing cold in the winter. Moreover, with a removable lower drying tray, it prevents stains from messing up your walls. In fact, the removable water drain tray collects water so you can easily dispose of it. Designed with an air intake filter on the left side, it brings in fresh air rather than dirty air from underneath. Furthermore, its nonflammable ABS case material remains hygienic, and the interlocking automatic door design easily connects with the bathroom door, ensuring workers wash their hands before returning to the workplace.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece is a sophisticated luxury aviation worldtimer watch
Adorn your wrist with a touch of luxury when you wear the Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece. Boasting a minimalist yet vintage Dutch design, this watch takes on the world-timer and GMT wrist watch style. Unconventional at its core, it draws inspiration from geographic locations, travel, and classic timepieces. Powered by premium Swiss Soprod C125 automatic GMT movement, it has a creative hand in a 24-hour disk. So it looks and feels like a modern interpretation of a vintage world-timer. Additionally, with 200-meter water resistance, it also has a polished case and bracelet that looks great no matter where you go. With a unique sunburst brushed bezel, it also has a rotating 12-hour—or world-time—rotating internal bezel. This lets you track other time zones, and the colors indicate day and night.
LEGO Ideas The Starry Night brings swirling clouds and rolling hills to life in a 3D form
Capture stunning details with a unique building experience with the LEGO Ideas The Starry Night. It offers a 3D recreation to bring the swirling clouds and rolling hills to life, making it a unique design. Moreover, this building set is a LEGO original and interprets Van Gogh’s unique brushstrokes in bricks. In fact, once built, you can keep it on display on your wall because it’s also a work of art. All the while, the 3D illusion adds a mesmerizing effect. Furthermore, it includes a Van Gogh minifigure, a paintbrush, a palette and an easel. In particular, the adjustable arm holds the Vincent van Gogh minifigure. Finally, this set, which is suitable for 18+, includes 2,316 pieces for hours of fun.
HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent can comfortably fit up to 2 people and has a lightweight design
The HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent is a comfortable and inflatable tent with lots of equipment. This 2-person lightweight tent comes in three varieties you can choose from–Classic, 4-Season, and Cairo Camo. The outdoor tent is a beautiful combination of comfort and efficiency packed in a convenient design. Additionally, the geodesic principle used behind the tent also makes it storm-proof. In fact, the inflatable Diamond Grid (IDG) will not just guarantee stability but also easy pitching. If you are planning an alpine trip, this tent is a perfect buy. It’s a design that entertains more space in a lightweight design. Also, the tent has adequate ventilation so that you can enjoy your stay without feeling suffocated. Overall, if you are planning a camping getaway with your friend or spouse, this one’s a perfect option to go for.
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker brings party-quality sound anywhere
Carry party-quality sound with you comfortably on the go with the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker packs high-quality sound in a portable design with an easy-to-hold handle. Additionally, the built-in lighting will add more to your outdoor party setup. The pop-up handle can also be pushed down with a single tap. Providing both punchy bass and vocal clarity, this portable wireless speaker is a must-have gadget for any outdoor party you plan—wherever it is. In fact, the non-circular diaphragm of this speaker delivers more sound pressure for a high-quality result. This means you get a more power-packed performance from a compact design. The lighting also adds a chic element to the overall compact design of this speaker.
Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit turns any bike into an eBike
Turn any bike into an eBike in seconds with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit. Lightweight and simple to use, this eBike unit can easily attach to a bike in a click. In fact, you can install it on any bike with a disc brake. All you have to do is replace your rear disc rotor with it, and you can also detach the whole unit in just a click. This unit is a fully enclosed, wire-free drive system. And you can attach it to your bike with no modifications required. Impressively, the DiskDrive technology avoids many limitations that normal bikes have. Finally, with this device, you can add electric power to your existing bike incredibly quickly.
John Candor León Leather Bag Collection includes 3 sleek styles with pragmatic features
Enjoy the versatile John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. This series includes The León Duffel, which is a classy bag that includes a Stash-n-Go Pouch. Made with full-grain leather, this 35-liter bag has hidden zippers and sleek accessories. Moreover, it includes a laptop pocket, trolley sleeve, quick-access pocket, mesh divider, and more. Its large clamshell opening makes it easy to reach everything inside. And top-access entry points let you grab what you need in an instant. Boasting quite a bit of storage space, it maintains a sleek carry-on size that measures 11″ tall, 21″ wide, and 9.6″ deep. Plus, the light weight of 3.4 pounds makes it easy to tote around. The Stash-n-Go Pouch works as a dopp kit or tech bag and holds up to 2.8 liters of gear. Finally, the León Briefcase offers looks and functionality with a 13.6-liter capacity, a large open pocket, and 17″ laptop storage.
HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser uses infrared automatic touchless technology
Using infrared smart technology, the HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser helps you stay healthy. With an automatic and touchless design, it dispenses hand sanitizer without you having to touch it. Furthermore, it offers a convenient design so you and others can maintain cleanliness. Easily mount it on a wall in your living or workspace. Alternatively, you can use the stand option for freestanding mode. With a compact design, it measures just 12.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches deep, and 5.5 inches wide. Moreover, it weighs only 3.1 pounds, making it easy to install anywhere. Ideal for anywhere from schools to offices and restrooms to restaurants, it can even rest on a countertop. Designed with a wide tray, it keeps spaces clean by preventing hand sanitizer from dripping on the floor.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
Splintered Lands deck-building card game is set in a post-apocalypse environment
Be a part of an alternate Earth 200 years into the future with the Splintered Lands deck-building card game. Suitable for ages 13+ and requiring 2 participants, Splintered Lands shows the importance of how your resources are everything. Moreover, you need to spend your Authority to gain power, attract skilled allies, and assert your influence. Authority represents the supplies and staffing necessary for you to have any influence over your new hostile environment. In fact, you need to spend Authority to acquire cards from the Dunes row. The game ends when one player loses all of their Authority. Finally, in this card game, you never how what opportunities lie ahead of you in the Dunes. So you have to commit resources before setting out.
