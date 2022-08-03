Read on www.investorsobserver.com
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Atlassian says customers unlikely to reduce spending as the software maker surpasses revenue expectations
Atlassian's revenue beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, while earnings were in line. The software company's CEOs gave a rosy view on the company's prospects in a worsening economy. Atlassian shares rose as much as 12% after the collaboration software maker disclosed more quarterly revenue than analysts had expected,...
CNBC
Gig economy stocks pop after companies show strong demand for their services
Shares of gig economy companies popped this week as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Airbnb posted quarterly reports that either beat Wall Street expectations or showed strong demand. Lyft and Uber had their best weeks ever. Shares of gig economy companies Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Airbnb popped this week after the...
Q2 Revenue Up 25% for Wrangler, Lee Owner
Click here to read the full article. Jeans giant Kontoor Brands saw net income in the second quarter jump 162 percent to $62 million, as revenue rose 25 percent to $613.57 million In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, said Thursday while reporting second quarter financial results, that it was taking a more conservative approach to its assumptions for the balance of the year and updating its 2022 outlook. In consideration of impacts from retailer inventory rebalancing, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and other macroeconomic factors, the company projected revenue to now increase...
Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO as the software maker records $917 million charge on bitcoin investment
Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's founder, will give up the role of CEO on Monday. The software firm posted an impairment charge of $917 million related to its investment in bitcoin. Saylor said he'd focus more on the company's bitcoin strategy as the executive chairman. MicroStrategy's founder, Michael Saylor, will step down...
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
DoorDash rides resilient delivery demand to raise key forecast
Aug 4 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) raised its annual target for a key industry metric on Thursday, saying it does not expect a slowdown in demand as consumers continue to order in despite decades-high inflation, sending its shares up nearly 15%.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Motley Fool
Why Datadog Was a Dog of a Stock on Thursday
The company recorded beats on both the top and bottom lines, but its guidance was uninspiring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FIGS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
PepsiCo, McDonald's And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
5 Stocks to Buy Every Investor Knows That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
srnnews.com
Thoma Bravo to take Ping Identity private for $2.4 billion
(Reuters) -Authentication software firm Ping Identity said on Wednesday Thoma Bravo would take it private for $2.4 billion, joining the firms in the cybersecurity space acquired by the buyout firm after the pandemic drove up demand for the sector. Shares of Ping Identity, which offers identity solutions and services to...
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NARI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IMOS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
freightwaves.com
Terra Worldwide reaches $1B in trailing revenue amid talk of sale
Terra Worldwide Logistics announced Tuesday that three years after its founding, the supply chain solutions company has eclipsed $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. “Terra is the largest transportation solutions company … that you’ve probably never heard of,” said Jim Briles, founder and chief operating officer, after the company documented triple-digit year-over-year growth since 2019. “Our focus has always been on our customers and solving their needs. That’s what got us here and will continue to push us forward.”
