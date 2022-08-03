ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1's Lewis Hamilton comments on joining Broncos' ownership group

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After the Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that Lewis Hamilton is joining their (pending) new ownership group, the accomplished Formula One driver took to Twitter to share the following statement via social media:

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the team

#LetsRide

The post included a picture of his dog, Roscoe, decked out in Broncos gear.

Hamilton is the third minority investor to join the team’s ownership group following the additions of accomplished businesswoman Mellody Hobson and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Peyton Manning has also been linked to the team as a potential candidate to join the Broncos as an advisor. The new ownership group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, is expected to be approved by NFL owners on Aug. 9.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

