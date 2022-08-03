ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen

Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
Stereogum

The Mountain Goats – “Mark On You”

In a few weeks, the Mountain Goats are releasing their new album Bleed Out. Its two singles so far — “Training Montage” and “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” — both made our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, they’re back with another one, “Mark On You,” which comes with the threatening chorus: “Can’t trust anybody/ Even the tough ones crack/ Train up a swordsman/ To stab you in the back/ I know this much is true/ I’m going to leave a mark on you.”
WKMI

Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years

The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
