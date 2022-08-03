Read on radiokmzn.com
Related
Omar Apollo Announces Tour With Ravyn Lenae, Shares New Song: Listen
Omar Apollo has announced a tour behind his 2022 album Ivory. The Prototype Tour, alongside Ravyn Lenae, takes place this fall across North America. Find those dates, and listen to the new song “Highlight,” below. “Highlight” is one of several new tracks that’s featured on Ivory (Marfil), the...
The 1975 share tour dates, new song 'Happiness'
The 1975 have announced a North American tour dubbed the ‘At Their Very Best Tour.’ The chart-topping band also released a new track and music video titled “Happiness.”
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
Watch Slipknot play new single The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time
Slipknot played The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time last night in the Czech Republic, dismiss break-up rumours
Bruce Springsteen fans reeling from $4,000 tour tickets, but Ticketmaster says most were under $200
That’s what some fans experienced when they purchased, or tried to purchase, tickets for the six Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 U.S. arena tour concerts that went on sale last week. The price of some floor seats rose to more than $4,000 because of Ticketmaster's "dynamic...
The Chain: the story of a beloved Fleetwood Mac song built from spare parts
How the song that best represents the forged strength of Fleetwood Mac was assembled from older material and rough demos
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
The Mountain Goats – “Mark On You”
In a few weeks, the Mountain Goats are releasing their new album Bleed Out. Its two singles so far — “Training Montage” and “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome” — both made our best songs of the week list when they came out. Today, they’re back with another one, “Mark On You,” which comes with the threatening chorus: “Can’t trust anybody/ Even the tough ones crack/ Train up a swordsman/ To stab you in the back/ I know this much is true/ I’m going to leave a mark on you.”
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
Comments / 0