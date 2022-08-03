The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.

