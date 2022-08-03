Read on www.onegreenplanet.org
Related
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
recipesgram.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
Easy Seven Layer Salad Recipe
If you're looking for a little taste of the Midwest, you'll want to give this easy seven layer salad recipe a try. As the title suggests, you'll build this dish in layers, and when it comes time to serve, you'll toss all of those layers together, ensuring that each diner has a little bit of everything. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn grew up eating seven layer salads, and she explains that her own recipe is based on one from her own family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking
These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?
Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Woman enraged when coworker tosses her spaghetti and meatballs in the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. It felt like my mother's place of employment was always holding a charity event of some sort or another. Whether it was a bake sale or a canned goods drive, there was something going on all the time.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?
Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
Woman fires an employee for taking leftover food
108 billion pounds of food or 130 billion meals, which is worth more than $408 billion in food, is thrown away every year in the US. And around 40% of food is wasted in the country.
5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing
If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
Candy company offering $78K a year for a chief taster to eat about 113 pieces of candy a day
Candy Funhouse claims that applicants as young as 5 are welcome, and that they can even do the job remotely.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?
Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
Burger King's Menu Adds a Really Big New Sandwich
While most of us think of a meal as a way to satisfy our appetites, a select group of folks view them not as fuel but as a challenge. We've all seen an eating contest or two, where pros line up to eat enormous amounts of food after dutifully working on expanding their stomach capacity.
How to pick a good watermelon according to food experts
Knowing how to pick a watermelon should be simple right? Alas, even with watermelon season in full swing, heaps of them in grocery stores and at your local farmer's markets if they grow well in your area, you may know all too well how easy it is to come home with one that isn't as juicy and flavorful as you'd hoped. And above all, watermelons should be a total joy to eat. Packed full of vitamins and fiber, they're not all sugar, so if you enjoy them in moderation they're a healthy addition to your diet. Even if you overdo it at times... They are super hydrating so it's not the worst guilty pleasure come summertime.
Comments / 0