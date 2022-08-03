ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
13abc.com

Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Commission#Sports Betting#Cleveland Cavaliers#Nba#Ohioans#Pointsbet
Farm and Dairy

Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. is MVNU graduate

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio farm custom rates for 2022

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election

CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy