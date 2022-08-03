Read on www.neosportsinsiders.com
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
13abc.com
Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division. Lieutenant Charles Jones will be promoted to colonel and assume the superintendent duties on Aug. 12. The governor’s announcement came from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus....
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
Knox Pages
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. is MVNU graduate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
DeWine awards $5.7 million in grants to 16 Ohio law enforcement agencies to combat crime
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will receive $5.7 million in grants to help prevent and solve violent crime. The governor is awarding the grant money as part of the sixth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
townandtourist.com
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
ocj.com
Ohio farm custom rates for 2022
By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
WOUB
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races.
Ohio State Highway Patrol faces staffing shortage due to retirements, recruiting difficulties
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday his administration is considering raising the starting pay for state troopers as it tries to address a staffing shortage that’s left the state roughly 200 people short of state officials’ hiring goals. Lt. Col. Charles Jones, whom DeWine has tapped...
Cleveland Scene
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Columbus with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
