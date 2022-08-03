Arrest made after woman found shot to death in her Mineola home

Nassau County police have made an arrest after a woman was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment in Mineola.

Officers found 39-year-old Marivel Estevez shot to death . She was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in her Allure Mineola apartment building on Old Country Road in Mineola.

Police said her boyfriend, 55-year-old Mark Small, shot her to death.

Small owned Grotto Restaurant in Rockville Centre before it recently closed. Estevez was last seen leaving work Thursday night and entering her apartment on the night of July 28.

When officers arrived for a wellness check Saturday night, they found her dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Small and Estevez dated for two years. Friends and family described their relationship as tumultuous.

Police said she recently confided in her friends and family that she wanted to leave Small and move back to Tampa.

Detectives used building surveillance video and key fobs to determine that Small entered the building on the night she was last alive.

Authorities say after the shooting, he took her dog and her car.

"Mark drove to the Long Island Expressway, started driving westbound," said Nassau County Police Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick. "At approximately Exit 37, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a box van. While he was awaiting for police arrival, Mark looked to exit the vehicle. As he exited the vehicle, the dog jumped out. Mark went to get the dog so it didn't get hit by a car. It didn't get hit by a car. Mark got hit by a car."

Small was rushed to a nearby hospital with some fractures. Police arrested him there. He will be arraigned and charged with 2nd degree murder and criminal possession of the weapon

Area residents say Estevez worked in the leasing office and was like the face of the building, always pleasant, organizing resident mixers, and often giving tours.

"She was so sweet," building resident Eric Greenburg said. "She was so nice and everything, it's just horrible to hear what happened to her. She was like a warm presence in this building. She planned events and I think recently a mac and cheese day, just little parties, these little things. She was always a bright spot for this building, and it's horrible what happened to her."

Bozzuto Management Company released the following statement:

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of our beloved colleague and friend Marivel Estevez. She will be profoundly missed by all those who knew and loved her. We would like to recognize and thank the Nassau County Police Department for all their efforts."

