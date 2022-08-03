Read on www.neosportsinsiders.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Charles Robinson: I think there's some level of tension there between the Browns, NFL with Watson situation
Charles Robinson talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, the league’s approach with a desire for increased punishment, Watson’s handling of this situation to this point, the Browns’ view of the NFL’s handling of this and more.
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Lists Top 5 NFL WRs: Where's CeeDee Lamb?
Diggs reveals his personal top-five receivers list on the I Am Athlete Podcast.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with an AFC South Rival.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
Browns Working Out LB Chris Odom
Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Iron Sharpens Iron: Rams WR Cooper Kupp Describes Practicing Against CB Jalen Ramsey
Kupp offered praise to Ramsey and talked about what makes him such a great corner.
Browns Week 17 Prediction: Browns Vs Commanders
After being predicted to beat the New Orleans Saints in week 16, it will be the Browns Vs Commanders in week 17. Just like the Saints, the Commanders could be a sneaky good team. Browns’ Defense Could Be Rough. The Commanders have an alright offense. If Carson Wentz can...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/3: Continued Watson Blowback, Amari Mystery, and Rumination for Dummies
Today’s Newswire has arrived two hours late. Sorry about that. There’s really nothing I could do. This is because I’m a ruminator. Ruminate is defined as “think deeply about something.” I think of it more as an inability to get things out of your head. Bad things, typically, which you think about over and over.
Report: Joel Dublanko Signs With NFL Team
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko has a new NFL home. According to Aaron Wilson, the linebacker is signing with the Seattle Seahawks after a productive workout this week. Dublanko spent five seasons in Clifton and is coming off of a 2021 season where he tallied 113 tackles ...
Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt
Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Withers: It would be nice to have a little transparency from the Browns organization
How have the Browns been handling the situation with Deshaun Watson’s discipline? Tom Withers says the Browns organization should be more transparent. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
'Big' expectations for Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
BEREA – There were a lot of things the Browns liked about Martin Emerson Jr. coming out of Mississippi State. There was the upside they saw in the player. There was also the size Emerson brought to the cornerback position with his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame. The Browns have had...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)
It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
Texans Second-Year WR Nico Collins Continues to Impress
Houston Texans Nico Collins' performance through the first week of training camp practice has showcased his continuous growth.
