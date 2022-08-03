ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ezekiel Elliott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ preseason

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to rebound and make a deep postseason run after last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are eager to lead the team this season. However, Elliott is not eager for the preseason. In fact, he is not expected to play at all in the Cowboys’ preseason games. […] The post Ezekiel Elliott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic

The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
Yardbarker

Browns Working Out LB Chris Odom

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
Yardbarker

Browns Week 17 Prediction: Browns Vs Commanders

After being predicted to beat the New Orleans Saints in week 16, it will be the Browns Vs Commanders in week 17. Just like the Saints, the Commanders could be a sneaky good team. Browns’ Defense Could Be Rough. The Commanders have an alright offense. If Carson Wentz can...
All Bearcats

Report: Joel Dublanko Signs With NFL Team

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko has a new NFL home. According to Aaron Wilson, the linebacker is signing with the Seattle Seahawks after a productive workout this week. Dublanko spent five seasons in Clifton and is coming off of a 2021 season where he tallied 113 tackles ...
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
CLEVELAND, OH

