Read on www.monitordaily.com
Related
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
July 18 (UPI) -- General Electric on Monday unveiled the brand names of the new companies it will create through its historic planned reorganization into the healthcare, energy and aviation sectors. The $70 billion industrial giant said the new spinoff companies will be called GE HealthCare and GE Vernova, while...
Shift4 Appoints Nancy Disman as Chief Financial Officer
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Disman to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005266/en/. (Photo: Business Wire) “Nancy is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Marshall Bank Hires Devika Wimalkantha as Vice President, Sales & Service Officer
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Devika Wimalkantha as Vice President, Sales & Service Officer. In her position, Ms. Wimalkantha will serve as a supporting role to the sales and branch teams throughout the Bank, adding to her over 19 year career within the banking industry.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itechpost.com
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
foodlogistics.com
Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains
Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform
Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
TechCrunch
Kontempo lands fresh capital amid the boom for B2B BNPL
While BNPL has gotten a lot of play in the consumer market, with giants like Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm doing their best to corner it, alternative, installment-based payment plans have been slower to penetrate the traditionally conservative enterprise. While most B2B purchases and procurements are spread out over time (e.g, net 30-day terms), the deals aren’t structured in the way consumer-style BNPL plans typically are. High processing fees are frequently involved, with 35% of businesses in an Ardent Partners survey reporting that it costs $8 to process a single supplier payment. And delays are frequent. A separate report found that it takes an average of 30 days to complete a payment and that 47% of suppliers are paid late for their products or services.
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp
Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
Kathy Connelly Advances to Chief Operating Officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Kathy Connelly, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of Relocation and Corporate Services, is now Chief Operating Officer at the award-winning brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Connelly joined the company in January of 1994 to lead the company’s business development and company generated referral business efforts. In 2013 she assumed additional responsibilities as Qualifying Broker at Georgia Properties and has led all legal and compliance matters. Her new role will be expanded to focus on growing the company’s essential services and partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006082/en/ Kathy Connelly, SCRP is Chief Operating Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. (Photo: Business Wire) “HomeServices is our middle name, and this job was meant for Kathy,” said Dan Forsman, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “I am so proud of Kathy’s continued success. She will leverage her background and expertise in relationship building to ascend to a new level with our HomeServices growth initiative.”
Carter’s Will Launch Products with Lenzing Ecovero This Fall
Click here to read the full article. The latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report from Carter’s Inc., one of the largest branded marketers in North America of apparel for babies and young children, details the company’s plans for upping its use of sustainable materials. The report also highlights Carter’s approach to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues facing the retail industry, the planet and communities. The company said the 2021 CSR report demonstrates its dedication to supporting all families with young children through three key priorities: people, planet and product. “As the leading company serving families with young children, Carter’s seeks...
Shining A Light On One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies In Solar Energy Space On The OTCQB
Governments worldwide are finally injecting serious funding into renewable energy, and consumer demand is seemingly shifting toward sustainable and healthier solutions. Now, an industry of hundreds of smaller, local players could see intense competition over the next few years. That’s why SinglePoint Inc. SING says it has been leveraging an...
Comments / 0