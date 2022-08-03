Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Kathy Connelly, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of Relocation and Corporate Services, is now Chief Operating Officer at the award-winning brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Connelly joined the company in January of 1994 to lead the company’s business development and company generated referral business efforts. In 2013 she assumed additional responsibilities as Qualifying Broker at Georgia Properties and has led all legal and compliance matters. Her new role will be expanded to focus on growing the company’s essential services and partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804006082/en/ Kathy Connelly, SCRP is Chief Operating Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. (Photo: Business Wire) “HomeServices is our middle name, and this job was meant for Kathy,” said Dan Forsman, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “I am so proud of Kathy’s continued success. She will leverage her background and expertise in relationship building to ascend to a new level with our HomeServices growth initiative.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO