ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Audax Private Debt and Adams Street Support US Med-Equip’s Acquisition of Freedom Medical

monitordaily.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.monitordaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oracle begins to lay off employees as company aims for $1bn in cost cuts

Database giant Oracle began laying off employees on Monday.Some of the unknown number of cuts came from the company’s San Francisco-area offices, The Information reports. The layoffs were in the company’s US customer experience division, according to Bloomberg, and impacted everyone from a junior sales employee to a division sales director. Last year, executive vice president Douglas Kehring said the division had “historically been probably a little more disappointing than it should have been”.The Independent has contacted Oracle for comment.The company is aiming to reduce its costs by $1bn, according to an Information report from July.“Today is a sad...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency

– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
UNITED STATES NAVY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Johnson
SFGate

Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs

Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
Sourcing Journal

Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll

Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Credit#Medical Equipment#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Adams Street Partners#Us Med Equip#Freedom Medical#Usme
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
HIT Consultant

Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care

– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

RT² Closes Acquisition Deal for IAS to Expand to Canada, Puerto Rico

Enterprise software platform Real Time Technologies (RT²) closed an acquisition deal for payment processing services provider InComm Agent Solutions (IAS), a subsidiary of InComm Payments, in a move to expand the geographic footprint of RT²’s serviceable areas beyond the U.S. into Canada and Puerto Rico. With IAS,...
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains

Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
BUSINESS
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals Adding Onsite Childcare to Retain Staff

Staff retention has become a major issue for hospitals now that nurses and other healthcare workers are in high demand all over the country. Some facilities have started offering onsite childcare to encourage their existing employees to stay put. When she first found out she was pregnant in 2016, Jennifer...
CHARLESTON, SC
pymnts

Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion

As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant

HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy