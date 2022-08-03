ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

FMC wants ocean carriers to pay for container storage

The head of the Federal Maritime Commission is warning ocean carriers serving the Port of New York and New Jersey to stop forcing shippers and drayage truckers to store their containers — and pay them for it when they do. FMC Chairman Dan Maffei is ratcheting pressure on carriers...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
pymnts

Indian Firm CredAble Raises $9M to Grow Working Capital Financing Platform

Indian working capital solution provider CredAble has raised $9 million via an equity infusion from Indian bank Axis Bank and CredAble’s existing investor OAKS Asset Management, APN News reported Friday (Aug. 5). CredAble’s working capital platform caters to Indian companies of all sizes, and the company aims to make...
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains

Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers

A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lng Containerships#The Hawaii Mainland#Tx#Keppel Amfels#Keppel Offshore Marine#The Pasha Group
The Associated Press

Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Salvage Yards Aim to Replace Rusty Processes With New Technology

As a member of a family that’s been in the automotive salvage business for four generations and almost 100 years, APFusion Founder and CEO Alex Smith has seen firsthand how things are done in the industry. There’s opportunity for technological advancements in all aspects of their operations, from ordering...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
The Associated Press

Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy