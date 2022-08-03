BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B.Grimm Power to collaborate on building new power plant projects in Thailand. B.Grimm has a long and successful history as a trailblazer in Thailand’s private power generation industry. The MoU lays out the framework for a collaboration of the two companies to build projects in the period 2022 to 2024 within the liquified natural gas (LNG) and natural gas segment. Within the MoU, INNIO and B.Grimm will explore the development of decentralized and highly efficient power plants. The two companies will focus on jointly developing the LNG and natural gas segment in Thailand with the possibility of future projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005083/en/ Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO, and Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Board of B.Grimm (Photo: Business Wire)

