Big oil is wringing humanity dry. We need a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty
This week, major oil and gas companies reported 11-figure profits in the second quarter. At the same time, inflation has reached 40-year highs around the world and recessions loom. The obscene profits of the fossil fuel industry are jarring when set against the many households currently struggling to afford basic heating, cooling and food needs.
One Green Planet
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Bring Solar Power to Low-Income Houses
The Biden administration has launched a program to bring solar to low-income houses nationwide, a move that will help communities lower their utility bills, Politico reported. This is just the latest move by the administration to reach their ambitious climate goals. The new project could lead to the development of 134 gigawatts of new solar power capacity nationwide.
What Does Solar Leasing Mean?
The solar leasing program has been helping homeowners get the benefits of solar panels without paying the hefty initial installation cost. Learn more.
etftrends.com
Consider CLNR for Broad Clean Energy Approach
Not judging a book by its cover is often relevant advice and it’s applicable in the world of investing, too. It’s often useful and true in the world of exchange traded funds where product names can imply one thing while investment objectives are something else altogether. The IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR) isn’t necessarily part of that group. The fund does provide exposure to the clean transportation theme, but it also represents a broader avenue to clean energy investing.
rigzone.com
Invictus Energy To Develop First Carbon-Neutral Oil And Gas Project
Invictus Energy is looking to develop the world's first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Australia’s Invictus Energy Limited is looking to develop the world’s first carbon-neutral oil and gas project on a Scope 1 and 2 basis. Invictus entered a 30-year...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
eenews.net
Nuclear milestone: Feds greenlight Vogtle to fuel up
Federal regulators cleared the way yesterday for Southern Co.’s nuclear business to load radioactive fuel rods into one of its newly constructed reactors at Plant Vogtle, officially moving the long-troubled project closer to producing electricity in Georgia. The approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is a pivotal step...
Climate bill defeat a blow to U.S. solar production - First Solar CEO
July 19 (Reuters) - The collapse last week of legislation that includes subsidies for domestic solar panel output is a blow to nascent efforts to wean the solar industry off major reliance on China, the chief executive of the largest U.S. solar panel producer said on Monday.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
worldanimalnews.com
Canadian Government Invests Over $1.4 Million To Increase Plant-Based Food Production In British Columbia
Canada’s plant-based food sector is evolving to meet the increasing global demand for protein. To ensure this development is matched by support for companies to commercialize their products, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, recently announced over $1.4 million in funding for Big Mountain Foods 2 Ltd. in Delta, British Columbia.
Towards a Greener World: Discussing Sustainable Investments with Stan Bharti
Stan Bharti founded Forbes & Manhattan in 2002 to identify mining assets and guide mining companies through the exploration, discovery, and production stages. F&M’s portfolio includes companies that are directly working to mitigate the impact of climate change and pollution control. In 2020, U.S. sustainable equity funds outperformed traditional peer funds by a median total return of 4.3% according to Morgan Stanely. Assets under management for ESG and Values-Based ETFs hit an all-time high in 2021 (over $400B)
INNIO Announces Future Collaboration With B.Grimm Power to Explore New Thailand Power Plant Projects
BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B.Grimm Power to collaborate on building new power plant projects in Thailand. B.Grimm has a long and successful history as a trailblazer in Thailand’s private power generation industry. The MoU lays out the framework for a collaboration of the two companies to build projects in the period 2022 to 2024 within the liquified natural gas (LNG) and natural gas segment. Within the MoU, INNIO and B.Grimm will explore the development of decentralized and highly efficient power plants. The two companies will focus on jointly developing the LNG and natural gas segment in Thailand with the possibility of future projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005083/en/ Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO, and Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Board of B.Grimm (Photo: Business Wire)
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy backs Terabase’s robot-built solar farms
Terabase aims to rapidly build new solar farms “at the terawatt scale,” CEO Matt Campbell said in a statement. The startup claims its automated, on-site factory can already speed up plant construction and cut costs by employing robotic arms that lift and connect heavy solar panels to sun trackers. When asked for photos of the insides of its factory, Campbell pointed TechCrunch to previously published aerial pics and declined to share more, “for competitive reasons.”
TechCrunch
Former Palantir engineers raise $20M to simplify web3 tooling
Kurtosis, a crypto-focused developer tool system, has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue. Investors in the round include Coinbase Ventures, the Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC and angel investor Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO and founder of Datadog, among others. The round comes about one year after its $2.5 million seed round in August 2021, which was led by Signalfire, with participation from Hustlefund, Alchemy Ventures, Figment and NEAR protocol’s co-founder Illia Polosukhin.
Essence
How The Sale, Production & Ownership Of Electric Vehicles Stand To Impact The Black Community
Dr. Shelley Francis, Dr. Nadia Anderson and Tenesha Winfrey share their personal experiences and professional expertise on electric vehicles. During the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the ESSENCE Tech Summit audience was treated to a conversation presented by Ford that explored how the sale, production and ownership of electric vehicles stand to impact the Black community.
foodlogistics.com
Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains
Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
From Grad School Project to $115 Million Series B: Afresh’s Matt Schwartz on Building an Operating System for Fresh Food
While in graduate school Matt Schwartz had an epiphany. At the time, he was learning about the food system as part of Stanford University’s Earth Program and also participating in an internship with food tech investor Dave Friedberg, and it was this combination of advanced education with a front-row seat to food tech innovation that helped him to see the future.
Phys.org
Six ways governments drive innovation, and how they can help post-pandemic resilience
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed US$12.5 trillion dollars according to International Monetary Fund estimates. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention...
