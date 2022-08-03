Read on www.monitordaily.com
Syntax Appoints Catherine Solazzo as First Chief Marketing Officer
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, announced today the appointment of Catherine Solazzo as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 18 years of experience in the IT industry, Catherine will bring her next-gen marketing leadership and proven business expertise to Syntax as the company celebrates its 50 th anniversary. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005046/en/ Catherine Solazzo named Syntax’s first CMO (Photo: Business Wire)
Experienced Finance and Operations Executive Lisa Kelley Joins Quanergy Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lisa M. Kelley, an experienced finance and operations executive, has joined the company’s board of directors. Kelley brings to the board more than 25 years of success in the electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing and consumer goods industries.
John Marshall Bank Hires Devika Wimalkantha as Vice President, Sales & Service Officer
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Devika Wimalkantha as Vice President, Sales & Service Officer. In her position, Ms. Wimalkantha will serve as a supporting role to the sales and branch teams throughout the Bank, adding to her over 19 year career within the banking industry.
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
TechCrunch
Robinhood lays off 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
Hiring Chesco: Companies Taking a ‘Wait and See’ Approach to Workload Management Hires
Image via Express Employment Professionals. U.S. companies are struggling to get relief for overworked employees as 60 percent of businesses say they need more employees to manage their workload but do not have the capacity to hire.
Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors, a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Walter Allen as its Managing Director; Natisha Dawson as its new Director of Finance and promoted Ken Yoo to Chief Operating Officer.
Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp
Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
Davis+Gilbert Continues to Expand its Corporate Practice to Support Heavy Deal Volume with Hiring of John Algie
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired John Algie as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice – the second partner to join the practice in the past month. Algie, who was a partner in the Global Corporate Group at Reed Smith LLP, represents privately held issuers, investors, acquirers, and target companies in domestic and cross-border transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005382/en/ John Algie (Photo: Business Wire)
Ingersoll Rand Announces Appointment of Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield to Board of Directors
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, today announced that Mark Stevenson and Michael Stubblefield joined its Board of Directors on July 28, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005118/en/ Mark Stevenson (Photo: Business Wire)
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
thebossmagazine.com
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
#FoundersConnect: Adia Sowho, CMO of MTN Nigeria
Adia Sowho is the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, a multinational mobile telecommunications company that operates in many African and Asian countries. She is a powerhouse business expert, that is full of "masterclasses" as she says in this episode. Before MTN, Adia acquired a lot of experience working in different capacities at different companies. She started her career as a Radio Frequency engineer in US Cellular, did Consulting in Deloitte, and worked at Etisalat Nigeria for nearly eight years as head of strategy, digital media and digital business. She then moved to Migo, where she was the managing director and VP of growth, then worked in Thrive Agric as the CEO, amongst other vital roles.
